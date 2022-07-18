Limp Bizkit Cancels Touring Indefinitely Due to Frontman Fred Durst’s Health Issues

Limp Bizkit has been forced to cancel their upcoming European citing “personal health concerns” related to frontman Fred Durst.

“For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, LimpBizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour,” read a statement by Durst on the band’s social media pages. “We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters, and support staff. Stand by for further news.”

The singer also shared a video message on the band’s official website, elaborating on the reason behind the tour postponement.

“In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay, and to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests,” shared Durst. “And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. I can only thank you so much for your support, and I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I’m definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”

Durst added, ”I regrettably have to tell you that we’re not gonna be able to make it at this moment, but I’m only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be okay. And again, thank you so much for your support as we do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet. And we are really looking forward to seeing you and doing what we do, and you know what that is.”

In 2021, Limp Bizkit released their sixth album Still Sucks—their first release since Gold Cobra in 2011—just two months after canceling all of their previously announced shows for fall 2021, including festival appearances at Blue Ridge, Aftershock, Rebel Rock and Rocklahoma. The band explained the reason for their previous cancellations, stating that they were doing so “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ)