Mitski Announces Seventh Studio Album, First Single Coming This Week

Alternative singer Mitski has announced that she will be releasing a new album titled The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We this year. Mitski also revealed that the album’s debut single will drop on Wednesday (July 26). The forthcoming album will serve as Mitski’s seventh studio album, following the 2022 project Laurel Hell.

A few days back, Mitski uploaded an audio-only video on YouTube, in which she officially announced the release of the album. An official release date for The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We has not yet been revealed.

“Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out,” Mitski revealed in the 15-second video. “It’s called The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.”

Mitski’s previous album, Laurel Hell, was the best-selling album of the week during its initial release. It included the singles “Working for the Knife” and “The Only Heartbreaker.” Mitski’s 2018 album, Be the Cowboy, also included the popular singles “Nobody” and “Washing Machine Heart.”

Mitski took a hiatus between Be the Cowboy and Laurel Hell. “I can pay for my health insurance. I can eat. I can drink clean water. I can pay for a roof above my head. I’ve done it. Now my goal is to only make music that I feel is necessary for me to make,” Mitski said during a 2018 interview with Pitchfork around the time the hiatus began.

In February 2022, after the hiatus, Mitski spoke to BBC and reflected on her time away from the music industry and her decision to return with her sixth studio album. “It was simpler to just explain it away as physical exhaustion which, of course, was part of it. But looking back, it was more mentally [about] being a working person in the music industry, which is like this super-saturated version of consumerism,” Mitski told the outlet.

“I got really scared because I could see myself caving in and being swept away by that current, and putting out music that I don’t really care about,” she added. “I needed to step away to get out of that mechanism and just learn how to be human again, I think.”

