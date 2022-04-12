Moon River Festival Announces 2022 Lineup with Leon Bridges and The National Headlining

Moon River Music Festival Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors has announced its full lineup, headlined by Leon Bridges and The National. The festival will take place over two days, September 10 and 11, returning to Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee for its fourth year.

The 2022 list of Moon River performers includes Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Band of Horses, Local Natives, Greensky Bluegrass, Zach Bryan, Lucius, Charley Crockett, Keb’ Mo’, Mat Kearney, Briston Maroney, JP Saxe, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wild Rivers, Natalie Hemby, Wilderado, Maggie Rose, Abraham Alexander, Daniel Nunnelee, and Madeline Edwards.

“Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year. This year’s lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can’t wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!” said festival founder Drew Holcomb.

According to the festival release, Moon River Music Festival’s most unique & beloved experiences including The Treehouse, Lookout Lodge, and Tennessee Tavern are returning in 2022.

Ticket pre-sale starts today (April 12) at 12 PM ET and general on-sale for all tickets begins Thursday, April 14 at 12 PM EST.

In addition to the Saturday and Sunday dates, the Festival is offering Friday and Saturday night shows at The Signal. On Friday, September 9, Futurebirds and The Wild Feathers will kick off the weekend, and Valley plus Moody Joody will perform at a late-night show on Saturday. Tickets for these will go on sale Friday, April 15 at 12PM EST and will also be available HERE.