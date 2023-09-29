Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Nights for 2024 One Night at a Time Tour

Friday morning (September 29) brought some good news for Morgan Wallen fans. If they didn’t get a chance to purchase tickets for his upcoming tour, they’re in luck as Wallen has added back-to-back nights at each tour date for his One Night at a Time Tour next year. The trek includes three consecutive nights at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Videos by American Songwriter

The rotating lineup of openers includes Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley. Texas will get a special guest at the Arlington, Texas, show on July 26, while direct support for the Nashville shows will be announced at a later date. Wallen’s tour will now include stops in Tampa, Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada, and more.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Extends One Night at a Time World Tour Well Into 2024]

Tickets for the additional dates will use an advance registration process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 pm PT HERE. Once the registration window closes, fans will be notified over email to alert them if they were chosen for the presale code.

Fans who purchased tickets to the canceled Oxford, Massachusetts, show on Saturday, April 23, 2023, will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent to those ticket holders over email.

As previously reported by Billboard, Wallen’s album One Thing At a Time spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release in March. The singer broke another record with the album as One Thing At a Time marked the longest-running country album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in more than 30 years.

The country artist is nominated for CMA’s Entertainer of the Year Award. The award ceremony is set to air on November 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio