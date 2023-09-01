Morgan Wallen Brings out Wiz Khalifa as Surprise Guest at Pittsburgh Show

During a show on August 31 in Pittsburgh, Morgan Wallen surprised his fans by bringing out “Black and Yellow” rapper Wiz Khalifa. The concert in question occurred at PNC Park.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wallen played sold-out concerts at the stadium the final two nights of August. The venue can sit up to 40,000 concertgoers. When Khalifa was first brought onstage, the audience went wild, and pyrotechnic flames shot through the air.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Reportedly Set to Open Honky Tonk in Nashville]

Also during the Wednesday concert, a group of female concertgoers got into a heated argument that escalated into a violent brawl. Video footage shows the women battling outside and inside of a porta-potty station at PNC Park.

In a recent interview with Breakfast Television, Wallen discussed how fatherhood has changed his life. “I think the most important thing for me over the past couple of years, I’m a dad now,” Wallen said. “That’s really given me something different to live for.

“I don’t know if I’d say I was selfish, but I probably was before that,” Wallen continued. “But now, things just have a whole different meaning for me,” So even in the highs in the lows, I always have him. All the time, he’s there. He’s what’s important to me.”

Wiz, meanwhile, released his seventh studio album, Multiverse, in July 2022. In an interview with Consequence last year, the rapper discussed the inspirations for his most recent album.

“Sonically, I enjoy certain things and it was really fun to get to make those feelings come alive through my own music,” Khalifa said. “A lot of funk inspiration, a lot of R&B inspiration. That’s where the real message of love comes from.

“There’s love for everybody: There’s love for yourself, there’s love for people around you. The more you tap into that, where you’re going in life, I feel like it makes the journey much better,” Khalifa continued. “So through love in those experiences, just hearing it sonically, I had an opportunity to create it so I just fully dove in.”

In the same interview, Khalifa was asked if the music came before the lyrics while writing the album. “Nah, I would say I just experimented with different pockets, and different ways to approach things, and when I went in this direction, this was the one that spoke to me the most,” Khalifa said.

Wiz pulled up to the Morgan Wallen concert at PNC Park pic.twitter.com/UM76CyjcUX — Cale Berger (@cale_berger) September 1, 2023

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio