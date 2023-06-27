Morgan Wallen Earns Career Best with “Last Night” Historic Chart Run

Morgan Wallen has secured a new career best with “Last Night” staying atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts for a whopping 20 weeks. Prior to “Last Night” taking the lead, Wallen’s “You Proof” was his best-performing single to date. That track charted for 19 weeks.

Wallen released “Last Night” earlier this year via Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records. Written by perpetual country hitmaker Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtseak, Jacob Kasher Hundlin, and John Byron, the lyrics see Wallen have a difficult conversation with a romantic partner on what would become their last night together.

Last night we let the liquor talk / I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all / You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met / But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet / No way it was our last night, he sings.

On top of his 20-week run on the Billboard chart, “Last Night” also secured Wallen’s cross-over success onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Wallen has held the No. 1 spot on the chart for 12 weeks now.

Luke Combs currently holds the No. 2 spot on the chart with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” Wallen and Combs topping the Hot 100 chart marks the first time two country artists have done so in 42 years.

The accompanying album for “Last Night,” One Thing At A Time, still holds the title of best-selling album of 2023. Wallen managed to chart all 36 songs from the record on the Hot 100 chart, surpassing Drake’s haul of 27 songs back in 2018.

The milestone comes on the heels of Wallen being cleared to hit the road again after going on extended vocal rest, per doctor’s orders.

Wallen’s One Night At A Time Tour is set to continue Tuesday night (June 27) at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Find the rest of Wallen’s tour dates, HERE.

(Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)