The Breeders Announce Reissue of ‘Last Splash’ on Top of North American Tour

The Breeders have just announced that they are releasing a 30th-anniversary reissue of their hit album, Last Splash. Last Splash was originally released on August 31, 1993, and received universal acclaim. The Breeders previously released an LSXX reissue of Last Splash in 2013, and also had the album re-pressed on vinyl in 2018.

The latest reissue of Last Splash will be released on September 22 via 4AD. In addition to receiving a remaster, the reissue of Last Splash will also feature two previously archived songs, including “Go Man Go.” In honor of the reissue of Last Splash, The Breeders will be embarking on a North American tour beginning in August.

The tour will start with a show at the Knitting Factory in Boise, Idaho on August 3. The tour currently has scheduled dates that span as far as October 25. The Breeders will be accompanied on their tour by popular artists such as Foo Fighters Horsegirl, Screaming Females, and Belly.

The band recently played a set at this year’s Coachella Festival. Their most recent album was 2018’s All Nerve, which is the band’s fifth studio album and their first in 10 years. It received universal acclaim at the time of release and featured Courtney Barnett on the song, “Howl at the Summit.”

Check out the official line-up for The Breeders’ upcoming North American tour below:

08-03 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

04-08 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena *

08-06 Big Sky, MT – Wildlands Festival

08-08 West Valley City UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

08-10 Stateline, NV – Lake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

08-25-26 Abiquiu, NM – Ghost Ranch Music Festival

09-07 Cleveland, OH – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^

09-08 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

09-15 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09-17 Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

09-19 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

09-20 Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore %

09-21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring %

09-23 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater %

09-24 Boston, MA – House of Blues %

10-03 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort *

10-05 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center *

10-06-08 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-13-15 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

10-20 San Diego, CA – Observatory #

10-22 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library #

10-23 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield #

10-25 Seattle, WA – Paramount #

(Photo Credit: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)