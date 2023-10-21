Morgan Wallen Gets His 10th No. 1 Single with “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

Morgan Wallen lands his 10th No. 1 as “Thinkin’ Bout Me” tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Wallen initially featured the song on his massive One Thing at a Time album. Then, he released it as a single in September. According to Billboard, the single climbed one spot to put it at the top of the chart dated October 28. The publication noted that the single’s performance increased by 5% to 32.5 audience impressions over the past week.

Wallen isn’t the only person who will be celebrating this new accolade. John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Philips, and Charlie Handsome, who co-penned the song, will also be glad to see one of their cuts reaching new heights.

This makes the first chart-topper Wallen has landed since spring. “Last Night” became a crossover hit and landed the Tennessee native his 9th No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart in May. The track sat at the top of the chart for eight weeks. Additionally, the track topped the Hot Country Songs chart for 25 consecutive weeks. It was the fourth-longest running No. 1 since the chart’s inception in 1958.

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” is not the only single Wallen currently has in the top 10. “Everything I Love” is also a contender for the top spot. It climbed to a new peak position, landing at No. 9 on the Country Airplay chart.

Those who want to see Wallen perform “Thinkin’ Bout Me” as well as the rest of his hits live are in luck. Currently, the “Sand in My Boots” singer has more than 30 stops left on his One Night at a Time Tour. The trek will pick up in Atlanta, Georgia on November 10 where he’ll kick off two nights at Truist Park. Then, he’ll play two shows in Texas before heading across the pond to play London’s O2 Arena on December 3.

Wallen will be inside the United States for the remainder of his tour. Tickets are on sale now via StubHub HERE.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images