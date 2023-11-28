5 Times Morgan Wallen Dominated the Charts

Directly after the release of his debut single “The Way I Talk,” Morgan Wallen had a consecutive run of hits Up/Down,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Chasin’ You.” All released on his debut album If I Know Me, each one gave Wallen a No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.



By the time Wallen’s second release Dangerous: The Double Album came along, he had even more hits under his belt with “Sand in My Boots” and “More Than My Hometown,” along with “Wasted on You” and “More Surprised than Me,” which both also topped the Hot Country Songs chart.

Still getting his double album fix, Wallen’s 36-track One Thing at a Time dominated charts again and for even longer with megahit “Last Night,” “Thought You Should Know,” “You Proof,” and more.



Here’s a look at five singles that helped Wallen command the charts from If I Know Me through One Thing at a Time.

1. “Whiskey Glasses” (2017)

Co-written by Kevin Kadish and Ben Burgess, “Whiskey Glasses” was first released on Wallen’s 2016 EP The Way I Talk and again on his debut album If I Know Me in 2018. Another heartbreak song, “Whiskey Glasses” references seeing the world through whiskey glasses after a breakup: Poor me, pour me another drink / ‘Cause I don’t wanna feel a thing … I just wanna sip ’til the pain wears off.

“Whiskey Glasses” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

2. “Wasted on You” (2021)

When Wallen released Dangerous: The Double Album, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts. It became the only country album to remain at No. 1 for its first seven weeks in the history of the Billboard 200 chart and spent a total of 10 weeks in that position—the first time since Whitney Houston‘s Whitney in 1987.



Dangerous single “Wasted on You,” written by Wallen, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak, and Ernest Keith Smith, also went to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Wallen also became the first artist to ever debut at the top of both charts for the single and album with “Wasted on You” going to No. 1 coincided with Dangerous: The Double Album also topping the Top Country Albums chart simultaneously.



Along with Dangerous tracks “Warning,” ‘More Than My Hometown,” “Somebody’s Problem,” “7 Summers,” and “Sand in My Boots,” Wallen became the first artist to have six songs chart top 10 of Hot Country Songs simultaneously.

3. “7 Summers”

Also released on Dangerous, Wallen wrote “7 Summers” with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally but never intended to put the track on the album until it went viral on TikTok. The song reminisces on a love lost long ago: I wonder when you’re drinkin’ / If you find yourself thinkin’ / About that boy from East Tennessee / And I know we both knew better.



“7 Summers” went to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and also peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. “You Proof” (2023)

Released in celebration of Wallen’s 29th birthday, “You Proof” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, replacing “Wasted on You.” It became Wallen’s fifth single to debut at the top of the chart and it also spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.



“You Proof” also peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100, landing just above his Dangerous hit “7 Summers,” which peaked at No. 6. on the chart.

5. “Last Night” (2023)

When “Last Night” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in February 2023 it stayed there for a record-breaking 16 consecutive weeks and became the longest-running song to top the chart of all time.”Last Night” also became the first song to ever top the Country Airplay and Hot 100 charts simultaneously, making it only the fifth country song to have a No. 1 on both charts since 1956.



The single was only the sixth song within the 2020s to top the Country Airplay chart for at least five weeks and helped increase the number of country songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 in more than a decade.

One Thing At A Time also marked the longest run at No. 1 since the 1998 Titanic soundtrack topped the chart for 16 weeks.

