Most People Forget Miranda Lambert Did These 3 Duets, Even Though They Are Incredible

Miranda Lambert is in a class all by herself in country music. Part of the genre since her debut Kerosene album came out in 2005, Lambert has had hit after hit at country radio as a solo artist. But Lambert is also part of several collaborations, including these three duets, which most people forget about, even though they are amazing.

“We Were Us” With Keith Urban

In 2013, Lambert teamed up with Keith Urban for “We Were Us”. On Urban’s Fuse album, Nicolle Gaylon, Jon Nite, and Jimmy Robbins are the three writers of the nostalgic tune.

“We Were Us” says, “Back when that song was a song / I could sing along without thinkin’ ’bout you every time it came on / Every beat, every line, every word, every time / When a road was a road / I could roll on through without wishin’ that empty seat was you / Money was gas, dreams were dust / Love was fast and we were us.”

“We Were Us” became a three-week No. 1 hit for the pair.

“Drowns The Whiskey” With Jason Aldean

In 2018, Lambert and Jason Aldean released “Drowns The Whiskey”. The song, written by Josh Thompson, Brandon Kinney, and Jeff Middleton, is on Aldean’s Rearview Town record.

“Drowns The Whiskey” says, “Whiskey’s supposed to drown the memory / I’ve gone from one to one too many / And the thing that really gets me / Is how your memory drowns the whiskey.”

Ironically, “Drowns The Whiskey” wasn’t Aldean’s first choice for a duet with Lambert. He actually sent her another one first, before they decided to do “Drowns The Whiskey” instead.

“She was kinda iffy on the song,” Aldean tells NPR. “I said, ‘Listen, if you don’t love the song, let’s not do it. I’ve got another one.’ So when I sent her ‘Drowns the Whiskey,’ she was like, ‘Yes!’”

“Somethin’ Bad” With Carrie Underwood

On Miranda Lambert’s own Platinum album is “Somethin’ Bad“, a duet with Carrie Underwood. A multi-platinum, No. 1 single for Lambert and Underwood, the song was also nominated for a Grammy.

“Somethin’ Bad “says, “Pulled up to the church, but I got so nervous / Had to back it on up, couldn’t make it to the service / Grabbed all the cash underneath my mattress / Got a real good feelin’ somethin’ bad about to happen.”

Lambert admits she was nervous to ask Underwood to join her on the song, which is written by Brett James, Chris DeStefano, and Priscilla Renae.

“It took me forever to write the email to ask her, like I was writing to someone I had a crush on and you don’t want to mess it up,” Lambert recalls to People. “It took a week for her to get back to me and I was telling [then-husband] Blake [Shelton], ‘She hates me. She hates the song. She’s never going to talk to me again. She’s probably going to change her email address.’”

In the video for “Somethin’ Bad”, Lambert and Carrie Underwood portray a pair of thieves.

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images