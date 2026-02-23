Country Star Forced To Cancel Entire Canadian Tour After Being Denied Entry Into the Country

Charley Crockett is being forced to cancel his Canadian tour, and it has something to do with the singer’s past felony convictions.

Videos by American Songwriter

Currently, Crockett is on his 2026 North American Tour, which kicked off just last week with a performance in Seattle. On Instagram, the singer explained in a story that his show in Vancouver was cancelled. This event was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 21.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s Charley Crockett show at the Orpheum in Vancouver is postponed,” the story read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

Crockett followed up the story with a picture of an immigration report, which denies him entry into Canada due to his past criminal record.

“Everybody’s got a past,” he writes in the caption. “Mine’s still haunting me. I tried to cross the Canadian border twice in 24 hours. After they denied me entry in Vancouver, I tried again in Kelowna and was rejected a 2nd time. I’ve been advised that if would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again. I’m deeply sorry to announce the cancellation of my entire Canadian Tour.”

Cities that no longer feature a Charley Crockett tour date include Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Windsor, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

So, what exactly are the felony charges keeping Charley Crockett from performing?

According to the document he posted, a specific charge from 2014 seems to be causing him some problems. That year, the document explains that Crockett was arrested for felony possession and trafficking more than 5 pounds of marijuana in Virginia. In Canada, the consequences for a charge like this are much more harsh than they are in the US, which explains why Charley can’t cross the border.

This news follows Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl performance, which prompted Crockett to make a series of negative comments about Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Now, the comment section on his recent post is littered with clapback comments, many calling him out for his views on America’s immigration policies.

“You mean Canada has entry restrictions? And Immigration Enforcement?”

“Oh look….Canada has rules about who can enter? Oh my! And they get called beautiful country with beautiful people while the US gets bashed. Nice….totally get it now.”

It’s not a great day to be Charley Crockett, or a Canadian fan of the singer it would seem.

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images