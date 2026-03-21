Most People Have Forgotten About These 3 Underrated Yet Stunning Whitney Houston Duets

When people think of Whitney Houston, most people think of her big hits like “I Will Always Love You”, “How Will I Know”, “Greatest Love Of All”, and others. But Houston also released several duets, including these three, which are pretty amazing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“When You Believe” With Mariah Carey

Both Houston and Mariah Carey were at the peak of their careers when they released “When You Believe“, although Houston had already been releasing music for several years. Still, their respective success is part of what makes the song stand out. Written by Stephen Schwartz and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, “When You Believe” is part of the soundtrack for the animated film, The Prince Of Egypt.

Although rumors swirled that the two didn’t get along, Carey says those rumors are complete fallacies.

“I really appreciate her giving her spirit and her giving of herself with me because she didn’t have to be like that,” Carey tells The Arch. “She was there before me, and I totally get who she was and what she meant to this world.”

“When You Believe” says, “There can be miracles when you believe / Though hope is frail, it’s hard to kill / Who knows what miracles you can achieve? / When you believe, somehow you will / You will when you believe.”

“Hold Me” With Teddy Pendergrass

“Hold Me” is Houston’s first single. Out in 1984, Houston sings the song with Teddy Pendergrass. It appears on both his Love Language album and her eponymous debut. Michael Masser and Linda Creed are the two writers of “Hold Me”. Before Houston and Pendergrass released the romantic tune, Diana Ross included it on her 1982 Silk Electric record, albeit with slightly different lyrics.

“Hold Me” says, “Hold me in your arms tonight / Fill my life with pleasure / Let’s not waste this precious time / This moment’s ours to treasure / Hold me in your arms tonight / We’ll make it last forever. When the morning sun appears / We’ll find our way together.”

“Count On Me” With CeCe Winans

In 1996, Houston teamed up with her good friend, gospel singer CeCe Winans, to record “Count On Me”. Written by Houston, Michael Houston, and Edmonds, the song is part of the soundtrack of the Waiting To Exhale film, starring the pop star.

“Count On Me” says, “Count on me through thick and thin / A friendship that will never end / When you are weak, I will be strong / Helping you to carry on / Call on me, I will be there / Don’t be afraid / Please believe me when I say / Count on me.”

Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images