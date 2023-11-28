Ms. Monét Lights Up Twitter With Stunning Performance in Return to ‘The Voice’

Following the return of Team Reba’s Ms. Monét, The Voice fans quickly took to social media to sound off about the exciting surprise.

As previously reported, Ms. Monét had been quite a contender on The Voice since the season began. However, things changed earlier this month when the seasoned singer went up against her teammates Ruby Leigh, and Rachele Nguyen. Although Monét’s performance of “Best of My Love” was hands down, incredible, it just wasn’t enough to beat Leigh’s rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” and Nguyen’s cover of Maddie & Tae’s “Die from a Broken Heart.”

Reba was visibly upset about the tough decision. “Every single time she comes out here, she puts on ridiculous vocal performances,” The Voice coach explained. “I just wish there was some way we could keep ’em all, at least bring them back. It’s just so hard to send them home.”

However, it appears Ms. Monét’s departure was shortlived, as she made an appearance on The Voice playoff rounds on Monday, Nov. 27. She took to the stage and performed “Until You Come Back to Me” by Aretha Franklin.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about the performance. “Ms. Monét is singing one of my favorite openers,” one The Voice fan declares. “Good phrasing, related the lyric and gave the audience all the love. That whistle was exciting, she came back to conquer.”

Another fan posts, “Not only does Ms. Monét look beautiful in her outfit, but she has brought the house down with that performance. I have a feeling that she’s going to be in the Live Shows.”

Although most posts have been about praising Ms. Monét’s return to The Voice, some fans warn about her song choices. “Ms Monét’s needs to be real careful of song choice,” one fan remarks. “Her choices so far [are] songs of 30+ years ago. That’s not gonna do well in [their] lives. Just saying.”

