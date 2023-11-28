What is Reba Mcentire’s Net Worth? How Much Does ‘The Voice’ Host Make?

After nearly 50 years in the country music space, it is no surprise that Reba McEntire has an incredibly high net worth.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the newest The Voice coach has a net worth of approximately $95 million. besides being a singer, songwriter, and now The Voice coach, McEntire has also been a record producer, actor, television producer, voice actor, and film producer.

The website further reports that to date, Reba McEntire has sold more than 90 million records globally. She also has 16 #1 albums, which is dubbed more than any other female country artist. Among her hit songs are “How Blue,” “Somebody Should Leave,” “I’m a Survivor,” and “Does He Love You.”

During the ABC News special, “Superstar: Reba McEntire” in 2022, the longtime country singer opened up about how she is still in awe of her successes through the years. “It’s like a ripple effect,” she explained. “You throw a pebble in the pond and it just started growing.”

McEntire also recalled the advice she received from her mother when she was hesitant about pursuing a music career in Nashville. “Mama said, ‘Reba, if you don’t want to do this, let’s just go home. But I’ll tell you something, if you decide to go on with this, I’ll be living all my dreams through you.’”

The advice had a quick effect, as Reba McEntire quickly shook off the jitters and took the chance. “And I said, ‘Well, shoot. why didn’t you say that in the beginning? Let’s go.’”

In regards to her music continuing to resonate with multiple generations, McEntire can’t help but be incredibly grateful to her fans. “I hope that I have brought something to the table,” she went on to add. “To help the ones coming up.”

(Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)