The Redlines Round Out Album with Latest Single, “Murky Water/Broken Man”

Founded in the friendship of singer and guitarist Brian Seese and bass player Tony Vinski, The Redlines created an explosive blend of “classic rock & roll with hints of 60’s soul, 70’s punk and 80’s heartland rock.” With Jason Lizzi as the second guitarist and Mark Ciorra on drums, the band has an impressive discography that displays their collective growth. Today, The Redlines are releasing their final track, “Murky Water/Broken Man,” from Bones Under the Morning Sun.

In an exclusive interview with American Songwriter, The Redlines explained their latest single and the evolution of Bones Under the Morning Sun.

“Our single, ‘Murky Water/Broken Man’ is about hitting rock bottom and realizing that you alone can not navigate through all that life can throw at you,” the band said. “It focuses on the idea that a person needs to look for help outside of themselves. It starts with recognizing the tribulation and admitting that one is broken, but also that they need help putting things back together. The song itself is divided into two parts: a ZZ Top-style boogie about the hardship, then a psychedelic soul jam that represents the realization.”

The seven-minute song tracks more like a double single with its dual soundscapes describing inner turmoil. Throughout the multitude of sonic elements, however, The Redlines maintain a consistent and powerful narrative in “Murky Water/Broken Man.” The vocals are measuredly raw and the accompanying harmonies are irresistibly lively.

The band continued to explain the context for “Murky Water/Broken Man” and its spot in the album.

“With Bones Under the Morning Sun, we wanted to show an evolutionary timeline of our sound,” the band explains.”We paired up new songs with a previously released EP that we under-promoted. We wanted to create a full-length album that we could release on all mediums with proper promotion. The ‘bones’ of the album are the five previously released songs from This Road Can Go On. The ‘morning sun’ symbolizes our growth not only with our songwriting but the reach we are looking for as a band, expanding beyond our local Pittsburgh market and getting into a larger regional area. We wanted the album artwork to symbolize the new growing from the old. Fittingly, the artwork was done by Brian Seese’s 17-year-old son Noah.”

They concluded, “The songs on the album have recurring themes of regret, breaking points, and starting over.”

With their producer and engineer Jake Hanner, The Redlines truly managed to tie together a riveting and entertaining batch of songs. When the band dived into their songwriting process, they also recalled some of their favorite songwriting moments.

“Most of our songs start with a riff or basic song idea that is then brought to the whole band. As a group, we take those initial ideas, start jamming on them, all while experimenting in order to come up with our own parts,” the band adds. “Everyone participates and is free to make suggestions, but the person who brought the idea is the tie-breaking vote. Essentially, we just keep turning the key until it clicks and then the door to the song just opens up. On ‘Not Today,’ it started as a slower Neil Young-type song but at one point Tony Vinski said, ‘Nah, speed it up’ and it just clicked.”

Overall, The Redlines produced an epic track with “Murky Water/Broken Man” to round out Bones Under the Morning Sun. “We hope that listeners start to expect the unexpected with an album by The Redlines,” they said. “We want them to know that not all songs will sound the same; each has a unique style while still having our signature tone. We consider our albums a melting pot where the songs may span different genres but they all work together as part of our ever-growing landscape of rock & roll.”

Follow The Redlines on Facebook or Instagram as they continue to promote and create music.