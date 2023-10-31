5 Must-Read Music Memoirs and Biographies Arriving In November 2023

The year is quickly coming to a close, but bookworms have plenty of new releases to enjoy before 2024 arrives. We’ve curated a list of highly anticipated music memoirs and biographies that will hit bookshelves and digital stores this November.

1. My Name Is Barbra

Viking

Multi-talented artist and performer Barbra Streisand delivers her first memoir this month. Set for release on November 7, My Name Is Barbra transports readers through the decades. Fans will get firsthand accounts of Streisand’s experiences as she proved her talents in film, theater, and music.

2. The Upcycled Self: The Story of Tariq Trotter, Who Would Become Black Thought, Co-founder of the Roots

One World

Tariq Trotter, co-founding member of The Roots and celebrated creative, takes a deep dive into what shapes us in his upcoming book. Arriving on November 14, The Upcycled Self finds the award-winning rapper examining the people and experiences who led him to take his own path to success.

3. My Effin’ Life

Harper

Rush bassist Geddy Lee looks back on his evolution from a music-loving teen to a rock and roll star in his revealing memoir, due out on November 14. My Effin’ Life is a must-read for any longtime fan of the famed prog-rock group, offering a personal and powerful retrospective on their decades-long career.

4. World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music

Dutton

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy returns to the role of author for a third time with his latest work, set for release on November 7. World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music finds the acclaimed singer/songwriter examining the tracks that left a lasting impact on his life.

5. Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans

Dey Street Books

On November 14, author Kenneth Womack delivers an in-depth look at the man who helped steer The Beatles to superstardom. Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans lifts the veil on the often overlooked figure who saw the band’s potential from the very beginning.

