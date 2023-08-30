3 Books Every Ringo Starr Fan Should Read

Alongside Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and John Lennon, the charismatic and talented Ringo Starr changed rock and roll music forever. After stepping in for Pete Best as drummer for the Beatles in 1962, Starr helped keep the beat through until the band’s breakup in 1970.

Since then, Starr has enjoyed plenty of success as a solo artist, still embracing the songs and moments he shared with his former bandmates. The now 83-year-old talent still actively tours with his aptly-named All-Starr Band and continues to record music, including a new EP set for release this October.

If you’re curious to learn more about this beloved Beatle, dive into these three Ringo Starr books that offer insight into his prodigious life and career below.

1. Photograph

If you’re looking for a book similar to Paul McCartney’s many photo-centric releases, this 2015 release should be at the top of your reading list. As the title infers, Photograph takes fans through the many eras of Starr’s life through personal snapshots. The never-before-seen images, many taken by Starr himself, are accompanied by extensive writings and enlightening reflections.

2. Ringo: With a Little Help

Released in 2016, this captivating biography digs deep into Starr’s background, transporting readers back to his formative years as a child growing up in Liverpool. Written by Michael Seth Starr, Ringo: With a Little Help supplies lesser-known facts and stories from his life that give context to his journey toward rock and roll stardom.

3. Another Day In the Life

Starr teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch to craft a visual representation of the scenes and accomplishments scattered through the decades. Another Day In the Life combines collages of photographs with written reflections from Starr, preserving fleeting moments through captivating and colorful snapshots.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)