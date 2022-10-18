My Morning Jacket to Release Part Two of MMJ LIVE Vinyl Series

Grab your coats. The second installment of My Morning Jacket’s MMJ LIVE vinyl series is upon us.

Available exclusively on 3LP translucent orange vinyl, MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 boasts a six-sided, 20-song setlist of mega hits, fan favorites, and career-spanning classics all recorded live on stage at Chicago, Illinois’s Auditorium Theatre in November of 2021. The vinyl set arrives this Friday (Oct. 21) and is available for pre-orders now with a digital release to come later.

Vol. 2 follows last year’s release of MMJ Live Vol. 1 Live 2015, which featured an exclusive 16-track collection performed live during the group’s 2015 The Waterfall Tour.

Watch the band perform “Laylow” in Chicago, below.

My Morning Jacket recently wrapped the September-long North American leg of their headlining tour.

This month will see the band return to their Louisville, Kentucky roots with a Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration. Taking place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Oct. 29, the highly anticipated event is also the band’s first hometown show in nearly six years. The celebration will spotlight a range of local talent. Support includes the Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation.

One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a local non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education while providing access to healthy food and proper health care.

Track List:

Side A

“Victory Dance” (Live)

“It Beats for You” (Live)

“Love Love Love” (Live)

“Magic Bullet” (Live)

Side B

“Laylow” (Live)

“Lowdown” (Live)

“Masterplan” (Live)

“Complex” (Live)

Side C

“Bermuda Highway” (Live)

“If All Else Fails” (Live)

“I Think I’m Going To Hell” (Live)

“Compound Fracture” (Live)

Side D

“Never In The Real World” (Live)

“Easy Morning Rebel” (Live)

“Mahgeetah” (Live)

“Holdin On To Black Metal” (Live)

Side E

“Dondante” (Live)

“Heartbreakin Man” (Live)

Side F

“Rollin Back” (Live)

“Phone Went West” (Live)