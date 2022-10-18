Phoebe Bridgers Joins Danny Elfman’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concerts

Phoebe Bridgers is joining Danny Elfman’s live-to-film performances of The Nightmare Before Christmas and will play the part of Jake Skellington’s love interest, Sally, for two concerts on Dec. 9 and 10 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Elfman will reprise his role as Jack Skellington, along with Ken Page, who also starred as Oogie Boogie in the original 1993 stop-motion animated musical film, produced by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick. John Mauceri will conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra along with violinist Sandy Cameron, Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, and Fletcher Sheridan.

In 2021, Billie Eilish joined Elfman‘s live performances of The Nightmare Before Christmas performing as Sally, the life-like ragdoll, which was played by Catherine O’Hara in the original film.

Elfman recently released Bigger. Messier, a collection of remixes of tracks off his second solo album Big Mess, released in 2021, and recently reunited with his 1980s new wave band Oingo Boingo for a handful of shows.

Phoebe Bridgers’ recently released her new single “Sidelines,” a follow-up to her 2020 second album Punisher and Copycat Killer EP, and recently joined the cast of the upcoming A24 horror film, I Saw the TV Glow, also starring Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and Snail Mail. The film stars Bridgers as a member of Sloppy Jane, the Haley Dahl-fronted band on the singer’s real-life label Saddest Factory along with the band King Woman.

Photo: Tina Eves