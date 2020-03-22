With streaming services and social media drastically changing many aspects of the music industry today, it’s much easier for international artists to get their music across the pond to the States. For New Zealand artist Nadia Reid, she’s never really her home country but was able to record her new album ‘Out of My Province’ in Richmond, VA. This comes after the release of her ten-track album ‘Preservation.’

Like the United States, there’s various music scenes depending on where you’re at in New Zealand. Reid says that the musicians who have made it a full-time career like to hide away and have more space, opposed to living in a bigger, more expensive city like Auckland.

“Most of the people I know that do music full-time tend to like to hide away and have a quiet space to work and live,” she said.

This is where she originally gained traction, so much so that she was able to tour across Europe and the U.S., eventually coming back to the States to record ‘Out of My Province,’ an invitation she just couldn’t turn down. “I just went on a feeling really. After making two records here in New Zealand, of course I would come to America. It was an amazing opportunity that I thought could go one of two ways. It was an unforgettable experience because I was able to get out of everything that was familiar to me.”

The ten-track album that include fan favorites such as “Oh Canada,” “Get The Devil Out,” and “Best Thing,” which were all released as singles. It was produced by Spacebomb Records co-owners Trey Pollard (Foxygen) and Matthew E. White (Natalie Prass, The Mountain Goats).

“I feel like this record best represents where I want to be musically,” says Reid. “I would like this record to connect with people and have that sense that my band and I are doing something that is meaningful to people.”

Although the live music scene has come to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reid would like to play these songs for an audience more extensively across the globe than she has in the past. “My goal for this record is to reach more people so I am able to play in places like the U.K. and back in the U.S.” Reid recently went to Instagram to tell her fans to simply “stay in. Listen to the radio” so that this virus can run its course and be over with quicker. To stay up to date on all things surrounding Reid, follow her on Instagram @hellonadiareid.

‘Out of My Province’ is available on streaming sites everywhere today!