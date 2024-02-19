Watch: Luke Bryan Spontaneously Performs Country Classic During ‘American Idol’ Audition

Never let it be said that Luke Bryan doesn’t know how to have a good time. One of the keys to revamped American Idol‘s success has been Bryan’s spontaneity. Take one of the latest Idol episodes for instance.

Bryan showed off his playful side, singing from the judge’s chair. The country singer climbed from his seat, laying across the judge’s table like he was in a music video as he continued to sing. Bryan sang the classic tune “Rose Colored Glasses” by John Conlee.

Bryan performed the song with contestant Kennedy Reid, the two going hand-in-hand to finish out the song. Rather than hijacking Reid’s performance, Bryan kicked off the impromptu performance after Reid finished her audition song. She sang “River Deep – Mountain High” by Tina Turner.

Why Luke Bryan Sings John Conlee

Reid introduced herself as a beauty mortician who has a passion for singing. She sang “River Deep – Mountain High” by Tina Turner. It was Reid’s profession that got Bryan to sing Conlee. She works in a funeral home, which Bryan noted that Conlee did as well before his singing career.

Reid said, “I work at Spring Valley Funeral Home. My job is all about providing closure to grieving families. It is very sad just watching the loss of their loved one, but I know that I have to be strong for the families,” she shared. “Not only do I meet with families and make arrangements, but I also am balm bodies so they can be preserved long enough to have a funeral. I was originally going to be a cosmetologist before I found my love for mortuary science. And I am applying what I learned in cosmetology school to my job.”

Reid dreamed of being a singer, saying, “As much as I love being a mortician, my dream is to be a full-time singer.”

However, despite dueting with her, Luke Bryan didn’t think she had what it took to make it. He explained, “You have a big voice. You have all the tools. It’s just feeling a little bit Pageanty.” Fortunately for Reid, Bryan’s fellow judges saw it differently.

Judge Lionel Richie said, “I think that’s the wrong song…For me, you answered all the questions when you were singing with Luke because I got a chance to hear your texture. Okay. Believe it or not, you were relaxed and you weren’t on.”

“Not sure you’re ready for it, but you’re the kind of character in person where I just want to throw you in there,” Judge Katy Perry said. “Let’s give her a break from death and show her what life is all about. I’m going to give you a yes.”