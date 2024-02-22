Jelly Roll Announces Beautifully Broken Tour 2024: “I’m Going to Do It Really Really Big This Year”

Award-winning country star Jelly Roll is set to embark on his Beautifully Broken Tour this summer. The trek will take him across the United States to hit more than 30 cities. He’ll bring Warren Zieders and Alexandra Kay along as support. Tickets will be available via StubHub starting March 1
Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Delta Center on August 27. The tour will keep the Tennessee native on the road throughout late summer and early fall. It comes to an end in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center on October 27.
Jelly Roll got his feet wet with a massive arena and amphitheater tour in 2023. This time, he’s diving into the deep end. Earlier this week, he took to social media to tease the tour and share his feelings about it. “This tour is so big that it scares me a little to release the dates,” he wrote. “I’ve never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this one is THE ONE,” he added.
Presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting next Tuesday (February 27) at 10 a.m. local time. Then, they go on sale to the public starting next Friday (March 1). Once tickets go on sale, they’ll be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
When he announced the tour earlier today, Jelly Roll said, “This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year. I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us.” The tour will see him playing at Madison Square Garden among other noteworthy venues.
Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour Dates
- 08/27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
- 08/28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
- 08/30 — Spokane, Washington @ Spokane Arena
- 08/31 — Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena
- 09/01 — Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center
- 09/03 — San Jose, California @ SAP Center
- 09/04 — Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Center
- 09/06 — Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena
- 09/07 — Anaheim, California @ Honda Center
- 09/09 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
- 09/11 -— San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
- 09/13 — Lafayette, Louisiana @ Cajundome
- 09/14 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center
- 09/17 — Orlando, Florida @ Kia Center
- 09/19 — Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum
- 09/20 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena
- 09/21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
- 09/24 —Albany, New York @ MVP Arena
- 09/26 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden
- 09/27 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
- 09/28 — Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Arena
- 09/29 — Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center
- 10/01 — State College, Pennsylvania @ Bryce Jordan Center
- 10/02 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center
- 10/05 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena
- 10/06 — Buffalo, New York @ Keybank Center
- 10/09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
- 10/11 — Chicago, Illinois @ United Center
- 10/12 — Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center
- 10/15 — Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena
- 10/18 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center
- 10/20 — Bossier City, Louisiana @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
- 10/22 — Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena
- 10/23 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center
- 10/25 — Knoxville, Tennessee @ Food City Center
- 10/26 — Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena
- 10/27 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center
Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
