Jelly Roll Announces Beautifully Broken Tour 2024: “I’m Going to Do It Really Really Big This Year”

Award-winning country star Jelly Roll is set to embark on his Beautifully Broken Tour this summer. The trek will take him across the United States to hit more than 30 cities. He’ll bring Warren Zieders and Alexandra Kay along as support. Tickets will be available via StubHub starting March 1

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Delta Center on August 27. The tour will keep the Tennessee native on the road throughout late summer and early fall. It comes to an end in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center on October 27.

Jelly Roll got his feet wet with a massive arena and amphitheater tour in 2023. This time, he’s diving into the deep end. Earlier this week, he took to social media to tease the tour and share his feelings about it. “This tour is so big that it scares me a little to release the dates,” he wrote. “I’ve never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this one is THE ONE,” he added.

Presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting next Tuesday (February 27) at 10 a.m. local time. Then, they go on sale to the public starting next Friday (March 1). Once tickets go on sale, they’ll be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Reflects on How Much Has Changed in the Last Year While En Route to the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles]

When he announced the tour earlier today, Jelly Roll said, “This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year. I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us.” The tour will see him playing at Madison Square Garden among other noteworthy venues.

Set a reminder and head to Stubhub to get your tickets as soon as possible. They won’t last long.

08/27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

08/28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

08/30 — Spokane, Washington @ Spokane Arena

08/31 — Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/01 — Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center

09/03 — San Jose, California @ SAP Center

09/04 — Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Center

09/06 — Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena

09/07 — Anaheim, California @ Honda Center

09/09 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

09/11 -— San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

09/13 — Lafayette, Louisiana @ Cajundome

09/14 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center

09/17 — Orlando, Florida @ Kia Center

09/19 — Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum

09/20 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena

09/21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

09/24 —Albany, New York @ MVP Arena

09/26 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

09/27 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

09/28 — Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Arena

09/29 — Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

10/01 — State College, Pennsylvania @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/02 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center

10/05 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

10/06 — Buffalo, New York @ Keybank Center

10/09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

10/11 — Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

10/12 — Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center

10/15 — Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena

10/18 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

10/20 — Bossier City, Louisiana @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/22 — Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/23 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center

10/25 — Knoxville, Tennessee @ Food City Center

10/26 — Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

10/27 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.