Warren Zeiders Charts New Milestones Ahead of Debut Country Album

Country newcomer Warren Zeiders continues to chart new territory. The singer/songwriter, who will unveil his debut album Pretty Little Poison on August 18, has garnered more than 1.1 billion global streams as an artist. According to a release, 47 million of those streams were for his latest single “Pretty Little Poison.”

The emotive country rock tune was released in March. Months later, “Pretty Little Poison” became the most-added track on country radio in its debut week at radio in early July. The singer has most recently released “Painkiller” from the project as well as “Tell Me Like It Is” and “Coming Down High.” Zeider’s 14-track studio album, Pretty Little Poison, will be released on August 18 via Warner Records.

Two weeks ago, Zeiders released a live video of the title track from his upcoming album, courtesy of Vevo. The video depicts the singer belting out the song’s soulful lyrics amidst purple lighting. It currently holds 14,000 views and climbing on YouTube.

To promote the release of his debut album, Zeiders is currently performing headlining shows as part of his 2023 North American Tour. The singer’s next show will be at Headwaters Country Jam 2023 in Three Forks, Montana on July 27. Three dates for Zeiders’ tour have already passed, which include a July 13 show at Captain’s Getaway in Arnold’s Park, Iowa, a gig at Country Boom 2023 in West Salem, Wisconsin on July 14, and another at Faster Horses Festival 2023 on July 15.

Check out the rest of Zeiders’ scheduled tour dates below:

July 27 – Three Forks, MT – Headwaters Country Jam 2023

July 28 – Casper, WY – The Gaslight Social

July 29 – Wahoo, NE – Saunders County Fairgrounds

Aug. 2 – Elma, WA – Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds

Aug. 3 – Klamath Falls, OR – Klamath County Fairgrounds

Aug. 4 – Sweet Home, OR – Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

Aug. 5 – Quincy, WA – Watershed Festival 2023

Aug. 9 – Hermiston, OR – Umatilla County Fair

Aug. 10 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry +

Aug. 11 – Jerome, ID – Jerome County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 – Grand Junction, CO – Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar

Aug. 18 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canalside

Aug. 19 – Montreal, CA – Lasso 2023

Aug. 26 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky State Fair

Aug. 31 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork +

Sept. 1 – Philippi, WV – Barbour County Fair

Sept. 2 – Meshoppen, PA – Wyoming County Community Fair

Sept. 15 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sept. 23 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Sept. 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

Sept. 29 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sept. 30 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Oct. 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 5 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Oct. 12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 13 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Oct. 21 – Greenville, SC – Greenville Country Music Fest

Oct. 26 – Louisville, KY – Paristown

Oct. 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 2 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 9 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images