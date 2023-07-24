Warren Zeiders Charts New Milestones Ahead of Debut Country Album

Country newcomer Warren Zeiders continues to chart new territory. The singer/songwriter, who will unveil his debut album Pretty Little Poison on August 18, has garnered more than 1.1 billion global streams as an artist. According to a release, 47 million of those streams were for his latest single “Pretty Little Poison.”
The emotive country rock tune was released in March. Months later, “Pretty Little Poison” became the most-added track on country radio in its debut week at radio in early July. The singer has most recently released “Painkiller” from the project as well as “Tell Me Like It Is” and “Coming Down High.” Zeider’s 14-track studio album, Pretty Little Poison, will be released on August 18 via Warner Records.
Two weeks ago, Zeiders released a live video of the title track from his upcoming album, courtesy of Vevo. The video depicts the singer belting out the song’s soulful lyrics amidst purple lighting. It currently holds 14,000 views and climbing on YouTube.
To promote the release of his debut album, Zeiders is currently performing headlining shows as part of his 2023 North American Tour. The singer’s next show will be at Headwaters Country Jam 2023 in Three Forks, Montana on July 27. Three dates for Zeiders’ tour have already passed, which include a July 13 show at Captain’s Getaway in Arnold’s Park, Iowa, a gig at Country Boom 2023 in West Salem, Wisconsin on July 14, and another at Faster Horses Festival 2023 on July 15.
Check out the rest of Zeiders’ scheduled tour dates below:
July 27 – Three Forks, MT – Headwaters Country Jam 2023
July 28 – Casper, WY – The Gaslight Social
July 29 – Wahoo, NE – Saunders County Fairgrounds
Aug. 2 – Elma, WA – Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds
Aug. 3 – Klamath Falls, OR – Klamath County Fairgrounds
Aug. 4 – Sweet Home, OR – Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023
Aug. 5 – Quincy, WA – Watershed Festival 2023
Aug. 9 – Hermiston, OR – Umatilla County Fair
Aug. 10 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry +
Aug. 11 – Jerome, ID – Jerome County Fairgrounds
Aug. 12 – Grand Junction, CO – Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar
Aug. 18 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canalside
Aug. 19 – Montreal, CA – Lasso 2023
Aug. 26 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky State Fair
Aug. 31 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork +
Sept. 1 – Philippi, WV – Barbour County Fair
Sept. 2 – Meshoppen, PA – Wyoming County Community Fair
Sept. 15 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Sept. 23 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Sept. 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly
Sept. 29 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
Sept. 30 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans
Oct. 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 5 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Oct. 12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Oct. 13 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Oct. 21 – Greenville, SC – Greenville Country Music Fest
Oct. 26 – Louisville, KY – Paristown
Oct. 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 2 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Nov. 9 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Nov. 10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images