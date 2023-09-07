Natalie Grant to Sing National Anthem at NFL Kickoff Game Thursday

Natalie Grant will be in attendance at the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday (September 7) when the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions. Ahead of the game, Grant will take center stage to perform the national anthem. Game coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC on Peacock.

“Three of my very favorite things: this country, our anthem and football,” Grant said in a press release. “Football marks my favorite time of the year, so I’m very grateful to the Chiefs organization for inviting me and excited to be a part of the NFL’s season kickoff!”

The performance marks the start of a busy fall for the singer, who will release her album Seasons on October 6. Grant’s record features collaborations with Dolly Parton, CeCe Winans, Tauren Wells, and Cory Asbury, among others. The singer recently shared her duet with Parton, “Step by Step.” A Whitney Houston cover, “Step by Step” was an important song in Grant’s musical journey.

“In 1996, ‘Step By Step’ is a song I would blast on cassette in my beat up Volkswagen Golf as I drove to my job at Medicare,” Grant previously said upon the song’s release. “The dream when I moved to Nashville was music, not Medicare, but I had to do what was necessary to keep going. This song was my reminder to keep putting one foot in front of the other. If you would’ve told me then that one day, I would not only be recording this song, but doing it with an International icon, I never ever would’ve believed it. I still can’t believe it.”

Ahead of Seasons, Grant also unveiled “We Will Stand” with Wells, Jekalyn Carr, and CAIN. The song was originally co-written and recorded 40 years ago by Russ Taff.

“I grew up listening to Russ Taff, first with The Imperials and then as he became a solo artist,” Grant said. “This song takes me back – from singing it in church to singing in the car with my family on road trips. What’s so amazing to me is how relevant this message still is. These lyrics could have been written today. I’m so grateful for Tauren, Jekalyn and CAIN – what they’ve contributed will help bring this song to life for a whole new generation.”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)