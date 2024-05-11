Emmy Russell Shares Message About Kindness, Honesty, and Manipulation Ahead of ‘American Idol’ Top 5

During the auditions for season 22 of American Idol, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry watched as Emmy Russell introduced herself and shocked them with her performance on “Skinny.” Although writing the song herself, the judges instantly fell in love with the singer. But while trying to make a name for herself in the music industry, Russell comes from a long line of performers thanks to her grandmother Loretta Lynn. Finding herself in the Top 5, Russell recently shared an interesting message on her Instagram that had fans wondering the meaning.

Having shared numerous updates about her time on American Idol with fans, she recently shared a message on her Instagram story that read, “Honesty without kindness is cruelty. Kindness without honesty is manipulation.” Although a short message, Russell’s words come as she was thrown into the spotlight thanks to American Idol. While not sharing the reason behind her words, some have suggested it comes from the criticism she gained online.

Although in the Top 5, Russell, like many performers before her, knows that with fame also comes criticism. And while she isn’t afraid to hear feedback, the internet can be a cruel place as some claimed the only reason she made it so far in the competition was due to her connection with Lynn. While nothing more than trolls trying to stir controversy, the words can profoundly affect people.

Emmy Russell Learns To Love Her Past on ‘American Idol’

Recently speaking with Parade, Russell discussed her level of confidence when competing on American Idol and how each performance gives her more confidence. “I don’t think I’m ever past nerves or confidence. I think it’s a continuing journey for me. But I do think the more that’s going on, I’m getting more confident.”

While competing on American Idol, Russell also learned to embrace her past and help it guide her moving forward. “I would always run away from my family and not want to be part of it. I think this was the first time that I said, ‘I’m proud to be in this family.’ With the family comes a blessing, but with it comes a curse.”

Not making it all about herself, Russell hoped to help others. “I want people to feel proud of their story, where they’ve come from. I hope that that song made them feel like, ‘Oh, I can be proud of where I come from.'”

