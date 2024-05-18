“Highly Recommended”: Willie Nelson and His Wife Annie Announce a Cannabis Cookbook

Willie Nelson is the country music world’s most famous enjoyer of cannabis. At this point, he may be better known for his affinity for the jazz cabbage than for his music in some circles. So, it will come as no surprise that he’s teaming up with his wife, Annie Wilson, to release a cookbook packed with delicious weed-infused recipes.

Willie & Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them will hit bookstore shelves on November 12, just in time to spice up everyone’s holiday meals. As the title suggests, the book will contain some of the couple’s favorite infused recipes and the stories behind them.

Just announced… Willie & Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook is set to release on 11/12! HIGHly recommend you pre-order now 🍃https://t.co/26v2qB6ikX pic.twitter.com/Hnz0rPd8Mm — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) May 14, 2024

The book will feature a wide range of recipes including fried chicken, desserts, buffalo wings, and plenty more. Additionally, it will contain a chapter on making weed-infused ingredients including cannabutter, oil, simple syrups, sugars, tinctures, and more. Most importantly, it will include a guide for both beginners and advanced consumers to help avoid over-serving those who aren’t ready for the potency of edibles.

Annie and Willie Nelson didn’t go into this endeavor alone. They tapped David Ritz, Mia Tangredi, and Chef Andrea Drummer to co-author the book.

Willie Nelson on the Cookbook

Nelson talked about the forthcoming cookbook in a press release. “Over a lifetime of study, I learned that pot is more than a pleasure,” he shared. “Its positive properties are limitless. It’s a blessing and a blast. It’s good fuel,” the country icon added. “Together with Chef Drummer, one of the most celebrated cannabis chefs, and my wife, Annie, the most celebrated chef in our home, I’m excited to help you cook up a whole mess of wholesome meals.”

Nelson shocked the world in late 2019 when he announced that he was giving up smoking cannabis due to health concerns. However, that didn’t mean that he was going to walk away from his life-long affair with Mary Jane. Instead, he found other ways to get the benefits of the plant, like ingesting it in gummies, candies, and other food items.

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/WireImage