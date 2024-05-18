Lainey Wilson Says Success Hasn’t Made Her Less of a Dreamer, Shares Her Big Passion of Giving Back

Lainey Wilson started dreaming of country music stardom when she was very young. Nearly 13 years ago, she packed a travel trailer and moved to Nashville to chase that dream. Recently, it seems that she caught it and is holding on for dear life. Last November, she won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. Then, she took home a Grammy for her breakout album Bell Bottom Country. Most recently, she took home Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards. All of these wins go alongside an international tour and collaborating with and befriending her heroes.

Videos by American Songwriter

It would be easy to believe that Wilson had checked all of the items off of her bucket list. However, that isn’t the case. In a recent interview, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer revealed that there’s still plenty left on her bucket list and she keeps adding more items as she reaches new milestones.

Lainey Wilson Will Never Stop Dreaming

Lainey Wilson spoke to Taste of Country before the ACM Awards. During the interview, she revealed that she doesn’t think she’ll ever stop dreaming.

“I am still dreaming because the truth is from the beginning I have been a dreamer and I don’t think that will ever stop,” she said. “I bet you I will be 90 years old, sitting on a couch dreaming about something,” she added.

“I feel like as my career changes and grows, I feel like my dreams kind of change and like doors are opening that I didn’t even know existed,” she explained. “I guess you can say that makes me excited. I feel like I’m gonna be able to be creative in a lot of different ways.”

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Wilson revealed one of the new dreams that success brought her.

“I’m starting to dip my toes into things that I didn’t know I was going to be able to do, like giving back. And I definitely want to be more involved with special needs and things like that,” Wilson revealed. “Our Heart Like a Truck Fund is one of my big passions now. We just got that up off the ground and running and, to me, that’s what it’s about is giving back. That’s becoming the dream, right there,” she added.

Featured Image by Omar Vega/WireImage