3 Classic Rock Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Patti Smith

Part-poet, part-rock star, the musician and best-selling author Patti Smith was a phenomenon in the 1970s thanks to her 1975 debut LP Horses, and has since been a favorite among many music fans and art lovers ever since. Born in Chicago, Smith rose to popularity in the New York City scene and has stood for cerebral empowerment ever since.

Still, though, some may have their reservations about the artist. Some may have reservations about her lyrics, her voice, her look or any other number of things. But that’s why we wanted to create this list here. Below are three songs that will turn anyone’s opinion around about the musician. Indeed, these are three songs for people who say they don’t like Patti Smith.

“Because the Night” from Easter (1978)

The origins of this song come from rocker Bruce Springsteen. But he didn’t think he was the right person to sing it. It turns out “the Boss” and Smith shared a record producer at the time in future music mogul Jimmy Iovine, who convinced Springsteen to pass the track over to Smith, who knocked it out of the park. The song became her biggest hit, charting at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released on the 1978 album Easter, Smith sings on the track,

Take me now, baby, here as I am

Hold me close, try and understand

Desire is hunger is the fire I breathe

Love is a banquet on which we feed

Come on now try and understand

The way I feel when I’m in your hands

Take my hand, come undercover

They can’t hurt you now

Can’t hurt you now, can’t hurt you now

Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to lust

Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to us

“Gloria” from Horses (1975)

The opening track to Smith’s 1975 debut solo LP Horses, this song is an adaptation of the rock standard that was also made famous by others including Van Morrison. The track was released as the album’s debut single and on the lively offering, she sings,

Jesus died for somebody’s sins, but not mine

Meltin’ in a pot of thieves

Wild card up my sleeve

Thick heart of stone

My sins, my own

They belong to me, me

People say, “Beware!” But I don’t care

The words are just rules and regulations to me, me

I walk in a room, you know I look so proud

I’m movin’ in this here atmosphere

Well, a-a-anything’s allowed

“People Have the Power” from Dream of Life (1988)

Released as the lead single from Smith’s 1988 LP Dream of Life, this driving rock song is about the state of things. Meaning, it’s about the people being the ones in power, not the ruling few. And not the ruling fools. This is a sentiment Smith has pushed for often in her career. It’s a populous offering and one that should be taken to heart when the world needs changing. On it, she sings,

I was dreaming in my dreaming

of an aspect bright and fair

and my sleeping it was broken

but my dream it lingered near

in the form of shining valleys

where the pure air recognized

and my senses newly opened

I awakened to the cry

that the people have the power

to redeem the work of fools

upon the meek the graces shower

it’s decreed the people rule

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

Photo: Robert Mapplethorpe