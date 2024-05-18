‘The Voice’ Coaches Dan + Shay Address Their Departure, Say Reba Is “She’s Shaking in Her Boots” Ahead of Finale

Country duo Dan + Shay will exit The Voice as judges after the current season wraps up, along with other soon-to-be-ex-judges John Legend and Chance The Rapper. Season 26 will feature Reba McEntire as the only returning judge, plus Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Buble as the show’s new judges.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dan + Shay have recently discussed their departure from the beloved music competition show and said that Reba is “shaking in her boots” ahead of the current season’s finale slated for Monday, May 20.

Three of the duo’s top picks to win have officially made it to the finals, including Tae Lewis, Madison Curbelo, and Karen Waldrup. However, Reba has warned Dan + Shay to not be too confident just because they have so many potential winners in the finale.

“[Reba is] trying to make herself feel better,” Mooney joked to Entertainment Tonight about Reba’s comment in the spirit of competition. “She’s shaking in her boots.”

Mooney quickly followed up by admitting that Reba gives him “the chills” and “still makes me nervous just to be around her.”

Why Are Dan + Shay Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney noted that while they are leaving the show for now, it’s “absolutely a possibility” that they will return in the future. The duo went on to say that their departure stems from their extensive touring schedule for the next year.

[Get Tickets To See Dan + Shay Live In 2024]

“We’re touring a lot this year, which we’re really excited about but obviously doesn’t allow us to come back,” said Mooney. “I think that would be a blast if they would have us, we would definitely love to see what that looked like.”

Mooney went on to say that he was honored by the fact that he and Smyers were chosen to split a chair as judges on The Voice.

“It’s just such an honor that out of all the people they could have chosen they chose us.”

Photo by Jason Davis

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.