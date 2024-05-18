Miranda Lambert Shares Details on Her “Very Country” New Album, Talks Returning to Her Texas Roots

Miranda Lambert has been relatively quiet since the release of her latest album Palomino. Lately, however, the Texas-born singer/songwriter released “Wranglers” and teased a forthcoming album. In a recent interview, she revealed that the new album will see her going back to her roots.

Recently, Lambert sat down with People to talk about her new album. During the interview, she shared that she made her new album in her home state and that it will be “very country.”

Miranda Lambert Shares Details on Her New Album

Lambert proudly revealed that she recorded her new album in the Lone Star State. “I hadn’t made an album in Texas since I was 18,” she added. “I went down to Arlyn Studios in Austin and Jon Randall who’s my bestie and co-writer and co-producer, we worked together a lot,” she added. Lambert’s fans will likely remember Randall’s name from the 2021 collaborative album that Lambert and Randall recorded with Jack Ingram, The Marfa Lights.

“Just going home to Texas to make it felt really right for this new season and this new chapter,” Lambert explained. “I signed with Republic Records and this new team has just given me so much fire and inspiration because it’s all about the music with them,” she added. The “Kerosene” singer went on to say that she’s excited to share the new album. “It’s very country. You can tell we made it in Texas,” she said.

“Wrangles” Gives Fans a Taste of Lambert’s New Album

Miranda Lambert’s latest single sees the award-winning singer going back to the energy of songs like “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead.” The song is all about getting revenge on a former lover who did the song’s narrator wrong. Wranglers take forever to burn is the track’s key line.

“All I know is I’ve got a lot more to say, and a lot more music coming soon,” Lambert said upon releasing the new single. “So, for anyone who’s ever seen themselves in one of my songs, especially the rowdy ones, get ready! We wanted to come with something that really says something from the start. There’s a whole lot of feelings and rhythms and great playing to come,” she promised.

