Nathaniel Rateliff, Bonnie Raitt, John Mellencamp, Leon Bridges, George Benson And More Donate Instruments To NITO To Raise Funds In Support Of Live Music Industry

An impressive list of musicians across all musical genres have donated instruments, many personal and signed, to the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) in an effort to raise much needed funds for ensuring the live touring industry has a united voice both in Washington D.C. and in a rapidly changing economy. Bidding for the instruments is live now through December 13 and hosted at the premier auction site Charity Buzz.

Artists who are participating include Bonnie Raitt, John Mellencamp, Steve Forbert, Nathaniel Rateliff, George Benson, Leon Bridges, David Bromberg, Mike Doughty, Fall Out Boy, Tom Higgenson / Plain White T’s, Jack Johnson, Will Kimbrough, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Tommy Lee, Nick Lowe, Steve Martin, J Mascis, Pat Metheny, Jim Miller, Thurston Moore, Graham Nash, Tim O’Brien, OK Go, John Petrucci, Bill Reynolds, Joe Satriani, Chris Smither, Los Straitjackets, Lars Ulrich, Steve Vai, Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs, and Weezer. Instruments from all donors listed will be available during the 10-day auction period.

A quick look at the auction site reveals some choice guitars, including a Joan Baez signed Martin O-18, a Stephen Stills signed Martin Dreadnaught Junior, Graham Nash signed Martin OOO-18 and Sonny Landreth’s Custom Gibson Firebird, all currently at reasonable bidding prices.

NITO Guitar Auction

Folk artist Chris Smither said, “Music is the lifeblood for many: music fans in front of the stage, those who work backstage, and the performers on the stage. NITO is fighting the fight for musicians and all those who make live music happen so everyone the world over may continue to enjoy the thrill and joy of hearing music in person.”

“These good people are an essential part of our local and international community,” guitar hero Joe Satriani added in a statement. “Without them the live music scene will collapse. The current pandemic is mercilessly putting our collective health and livelihoods in great jeopardy. NITO can make our voices heard in Congress and Washington. Please join me in lending your support.”

NITO Charity Buzz Auction page (bid prices as of Dec. 3, 4 pm ET)

NITO advocates for and promotes the welfare of our members and their represented artists via coalitions within the live touring ecosystem.

In a statement, the organization noted, “The entire live music industry urgently needs help. If Congress does not act now to pass COVID-19 relief, then that industry as we know it may not survive. The work Congress has done to respond to COVID-19 to date is appreciated, but unpassed legislation provides no relief. Please help NITO as we work to #SaveLiveMusic and the entire live music ecosystem by supporting the Save Our Stages Act, the RESTART Act, the extension of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and by encouraging Congressional leadership to include and pass a COVID-19 relief package before it’s too late.”

NITO also supplied direct links to Congress’ website for action, listed below:

Congressional Links:

RESTART H.R.7481: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7481

RESTART S.3814: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3814

SAVE OUR STAGES H.R.7806: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7806

SAVE OUR STAGES S.4258: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/4258

HITS H.R.7886:

RESTART H.R.7481: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7481

RESTART S.3814: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3814

SAVE OUR STAGES H.R.7806: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7806

SAVE OUR STAGES S.4258: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/4258

HITS H.R.7886: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7886