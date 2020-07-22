This week’s ASCAP Experience: Home Edition features a strong lineup of guests, including country stars, a congressman and business executives covering important topics which directly affect songwriters and recording artists. The virtual event takes place Thursday, July 23 beginning at 2:20 pm ET/ 11:20 am PT. Registration is free.

Country rock duo Brothers Osbourne will walk listeners through their musical journey to stardom, discuss their sibling relationship, and reveal how Nashville is handling the new normal. Rep. Adam Schiff sits down for a town hall meeting with ASCAP President Paul Williams, where he will discuss his advocacy for creator’s rights and what Congress is doing to protect musicians through these turbulent times and guidelines for restarting live music.

Everyone wants to make money with their music and that topic is the focus of “Sound Advice: We Got the Beats – How to Monetize Your Tracks.” Reps from the online beatmakers marketplace BeatStars, and their partners Sony/ATV, will walk listeners through the steps to monetize your hard work, and talk about their role in creating an ecosystem for the next generation of producers to thrive.

Composer, musician and technologist BT and iZotope CTO Jonathan Bailey host a wide-ranging discussion about the songwriting process and how producers can use technology to unlock new creative possibilities.

If you’ve always wondered what a music publisher looks for when signing a new writer, Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville, will lay it all out for you in a panel moderated by Billboard writer Melinda Newman.

The full lineup with times:

2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT: Sound Advice: We Got The Beats How To Monetize Your Tracks

3:00 pm ET/ 12 noon PT: The Future Of Songwriting With Award-Winning Composer BT

3:55 pm ET/ 12:55 pm PT: The Publisher Share With Rusty Gaston Of Sony ATV

4:35 pm ET/ 1:35 pm PT: Stay A Little Longer: A Conversation With The Osbourne Brothers

5:35 pm ET/ 2:35 pm PT: Tunes Of Change: A Town Hall With Rep. Adam Schiff & ASCAP President Paul Williams