The Guitar Center® Music Foundation continues its ongoing efforts to provide needed funding relief to musicians and music programs suffering loss of resources as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with a special Facebook Live event on July 20 featuring New York country singer Jessica Lynn

The free event this Thursday begins at 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT and is the latest installment for the foundation’s Relief 4 Musicians streaming event series fundraiser. Viewers can make donations during the event, as well as bid on collectible artist-signed items. One hundred percent of the funds donated will support musicians in need, and also provide struggling music education and music therapy programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the much-needed funding for musical instruments and gear, remote learning capabilities, scholarships and more.

Lynn was recently featured on American Songwriter with the premiere of her country ballad “Run To.” In addition to a live performance and Q&A chat, a signed D’Angelico Premier Bowery acoustic guitar will be auctioned for the cause.

For those who want to donate, please visit http://ow.ly/XnGu50Au3CH or text R4MJL20 to 44-321 on your mobile phone to make a donation via Give Lively.