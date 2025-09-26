3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1970s That Will Bring You Back to Your First Love

The 1970s were an amazing decade for music, culture, art, and more. And if you were a young thing back in the 70s, you can probably recall more than a few love songs you listened to on repeat while pining for the love of another. The following love songs from the 1970s, specifically, might ring a nostalgic bell. Let’s take a look! A couple of these tunes may have been puppy love anthems from your younger years that you totally forgot about.

“How Deep Is Your Love” by Bee Gees

This song is still so good today. It’s a classic soft rock gem and one of The Bee Gees’ most signature tunes. This little ballad was recorded and released in 1977. It became an almost instant hit, in part due to its inclusion in the film Saturday Night Fever. “How Deep Is Your Love” by The Bee Gees was a chart-topper across the board. The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and charts in France, Canada, Brazil, and elsewhere.

“I Honestly Love You” by Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John enjoyed more than a few hits in the 1970s, but “I Honestly Love You” is on the underrated deep cut side of those hits nowadays. Though, it was far from underrated at the time. This gorgeous soft rock tune with a country-pop vibe was released in 1974 and is a standout single from the album Long Live Love (and If You Love Me, Let Me Know in the US). The love song was a chart-topper upon its release and Newton-John’s very first No. 1 hit in the US and Canada. And it scored two Grammy Awards the following year.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc

This is one of my personal favorite “love” songs from the 1970s. Though, some wouldn’t call it a love song at all, considering our narrator opts to repeat that he’s “not in love” over and over again. But anyone who has been truly in love knows that sometimes, some denial gets in the way. The prog-pop soft rock tune “I’m Not In Love” by 10cc is a masterpiece in its use of tape looping harmonies, but on the surface, it’s also a catchy love song. This release made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart after it was released in 1975.

Photo by Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images