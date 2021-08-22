Neil Diamond’s 10 Greatest Hits

With a mesmerizing voice and Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors under his belt, Neil Diamond is a master of his craft. In addition to writing over 100 songs—38 of them Top 10 singles—including The Monkees “I’m A Believer” and “Red Red Wine” covered by UB40, Diamond has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

In honor of the great Neil Diamond, American Songwriter put together a list of his 10 greatest hits. From “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “America” to “Love on the Rocks” and “Cracklin’ Rosie,” these songs are sure to put a smile on your face as you hit play and let it ride.

Compiled based on data from Billboard charts, streaming analytics, record sales, and more, the following songs are the greatest hits of Neil Diamond:



10. “Longfellow Serenade”

9. “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”

8. “Hello Again”

7. “America”

6. “Sweet Caroline”

5. “Heartlight”

4. “I Am…I Said”

3. “Love on the Rocks”

2. “Song Sung Blue”

1. “Cracklin’ Rosie”

Photo Credit: Ari Michelson