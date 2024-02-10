Neil Diamond’s 1971 Hit “I Am… I Said” Gets Prominent Play During Super Bowl LVIII

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the introduction of the Volkswagen (VW) cars in America, the car manufacturer produced a new cinematic commercial in time for the Super Bowl LVIII. Throughout the ad, the story of Volkswagen is visualized and set to one of Neil Diamond‘s biggest hits “I Am… I Said.”



The ad, “An American Love Story,” marks the first Super Bowl commercial by the brand in 10 years and follows the 75-year journey of Volkswagen in the U.S. from the import of the first Beetles in 1949 through the introduction of the ID. Buzz electric microbus in 2024.

“Just like the Beetle and its timid journey in a bigger and better America,” reads a descriptor of the cinematic ad, “the song resonates with those who seek to find a sense of belonging and to understand the world around them.”



Though the brand produced an extended two-minute version of the ad, an edited 60-second video will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

“‘An American Love Story” is a heartfelt tribute to Volkswagen’s enduring relationship with America,” said Rachael Zaluzec, senior vice president of customer experience and brand marketing, at Volkswagen of America, Inc., in a statement. “Over the last 75 years, our journey has woven into the fabric of this country, mirroring its spirit and evolution.”



Produced by Emmy-winning cinematographer Lance Accord, who directed the award-winning Volkswagen commercial The Force in 2011, the new video showcases the evolution of the Beetle and the Volkswagen brand over three-quarters of a century and took five years to complete.

“When we started our working journey with Volkswagen five years ago, our goal was and still is to reignite love for the brand in America while maintaining the spirit of the brand’s wit and charm,” said Jonathan Santana, creative director at the production company behind the ad, Johannes Leonardo. “Everyone has a VW story, and this one is about American as they come—an epic tale about how an underdog with big dreams is not only embraced but becomes part of the very fabric of American culture.”

Released on Diamond’s seventh album Stones, “I Am… I Said” went to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a personal song for the singer and songwriter, crossing from his hometown of New York City to his new home in Los Angeles, where he moved in 1969.



L.A.’s fine, the sun shines most the time

And the feeling is “lay back”

Palm trees grow and rents are low

But you know I keep thinkin’ about

Making my way back



Well I’m New York City born and raised

But nowadays

I’m lost between two shores

L.A.’s fine, but it ain’t home

New York’s home

But it ain’t mine no more



At the time Diamond moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and was interested in playing the late comedian Lenny Bruce in a biopic. To throw himself into Bruce’s world, Diamond even performed standup comedy in West Hollywood at The Bitter End West. The intensity of trying to channel Bruce led Diamond to therapy.



“It was consciously an attempt on my part to express what my dreams were about, what my aspirations were about, and what I was about,” said Diamond on how the song came about from therapy. “And without any question, it came from my sessions with the analyst.”



Diamond didn’t get the part in the end, but he did write a classic song out of it.



“I Am… I Said” also earned Diamond his first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male.

