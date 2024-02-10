The 5 Most Romantic Usher Love Songs

Usher, who is performing during this weekend’s Super Bowl halftime show, is known as one of the most talented artists of the past several decades. He can dance like Michael Jackson, sing like Smokey Robinson and charm like none other.

Speaking of that smooth charm, we wanted to dive into five of Usher’s best love songs. Tracks that set the mood, that titillate and inspire couples to remember just what they appreciate most in one another. Songs that get the internal fires roaring. So, here below, let’s do just that.

1. “Love In This Club“

This smoothed out jam was released in 2008 on Usher’s LP, Here I Stand. It boasts one of those refrains that you can hear play in your brain with just a single mention of the title. Written by Usher, along with a slew of co-writers, this song is about lust and passion. Whether one takes it literally, the song is about wanting to connect intimately with another in the dark halls of a dance club. Sings Usher,

You say, you searching for somebody

That’ll take you out and do you right (do you right)

Well, come here, baby, and let daddy show you

What it feel like (feel like)

You know all you gotta do is

Tell me what you sippin’ on (sippin’ on, sippin’ on) (ay, ay)

And I promise that I’m gonna keep it comin’ all night long

Lookin’ in your eyes while you on the other side (ay)

And I think that, shorty, I got a thing for you, yeah

Doin’ it on purpose, windin’ and workin’ it

I can tell by the way, you lookin’ at me, girl

I wanna make love in this club (ay) (wanna make love)

In this club (ay) (yeah)

In this club (ay) (ohh, I), in this club (ay)

2. “DJ Got Us Falling in Love“

This track, which features the rapper Pitbull, was released in 2010 on Usher’s first-ever EP, Versus. The electronic dance number takes us back to the club, where physicality, mystery and passion can rise to the top again. Usher sings with richness and fullness as he celebrates meeting another and falling in love—if at least for a moment. Sings the star performer in the chorus,

‘Cause baby, tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (love again)

Yeah baby, tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again-gain)

So dance, dance like it’s the last, last

Night of your life, life, gon’ get you right

‘Cause baby, tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again-gain)

3. “Nice & Slow“

If there is a quintessential Usher song, this one might be it. The king of pop romance released this one in 1998 and it was his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Released on the album, My Way, which features several hits from the pop star, this track is all about amorousness. It’s also one of his most quotable songs. On it he sings,

It’s seven o’ clock on the dot

I’m in my drop top, cruisin’ the streets, oh yeah

I gotta real pretty, pretty little thang that’s waiting for me

I pull up

Anticipating good love

Don’t keep me waiting

I got plans to put my hands in places

I never seen girl you know what I mean

Let me take you to a place nice and quiet

There ain’t no one there to interrupt

Ain’t gotta rush

I just want to take it nice and slow

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

See I’ve been waiting for this for so long

We’ll be makin’ love until the sun comes up, baby

I just wanna take it nice and slow

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

4. “Without You“

This track, which was officially released by French artist David Guetta, features the alluring Usher. And it was released in 2011 from Guetta’s song, Nothing by the Beat. It’s all about missing someone, or rather, knowing your life won’t be at it’s best without that special someone. The track, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, is a lively offering, on which Usher sings,

I can’t win, I can’t reign

I will never win this game

Without you

Without you

I am lost, I am vain

I will never be the same

Without you

Without you

I won’t run, I won’t fly

I will never make it by

Without you

Without you, uh

I can’t rest, I can’t fight

All I need is you and I

Without you

Without you

5. “My Boo“

How could it not be steamy with these two? This song from Usher and Alicia Keys was released on Usher’s 2004 LP, Confessions. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks (and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Keys at Usher’s Super Bowl performance Sunday). On the song, Usher sings,

Do you remember, girl?

I was the one who gave you your first kiss

‘Cause I remember, girl

I was the one who said, “Put your lips like this”

Even before all the fame

And people screaming your name

Girl, I was there when you were my baby

Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images