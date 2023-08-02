5 Books Every Neil Young Fan Should Read

Few singer/songwriters have left as sizable of an impact on the music world as Neil Young. At 77 years old, he’s still releasing music and performing to sold-out crowds across the globe. Since first finding fame as a member of the short-lived but influential rock band Buffalo Springfield, Young has cemented his spot in rock and roll history as one of the genre’s most influential songwriters, guitarists, and activists.

With such an incredible legacy to his name, it’s no surprise that multiple best-selling books from the past 20 years explore the Canadian folk-rock pioneer’s astonishing life and career. From a captivating memoir to a deep dive into one of his iconic albums, here are five Neil Young books every fan should read.

1. Neil and Me

Released in 2006, this captivating memoir from Young’s father, Scott, offers a rarely-heard perspective on the musician’s rise to stardom. Thoughtfully written and surprisingly honest, Neil and Me offers an engaging look at their family’s early struggles and the beginnings of Neil’s long-lasting career.

2. Neil Young’s Harvest

This 2003 installment of the ongoing 33 1/3rd book series gives the historical and cultural context behind Young’s signature 1972 record, Harvest. Author Sam Inglis explores how the album, which critics did not widely praise upon its release, became one of Young’s most iconic and beloved albums.

3. Waging Heavy Peace: A Hippie Dream

Who better to tell Young’s life story than the man himself? His 2012 memoir gives insight into his artistic process but puts a larger focus on the people who have impacted him through the years. From his creative relationships with other artists to his role as a father of three, Waging Heavy Peace is an intimate and vital read.

4. Neil Young on Neil Young: Interviews and Encounters

This insightful compilation from author Arthur Lizie ties together interviews, profiles, and other press snippets throughout Young’s career. When juxtaposed against Young’s self-penned writings, readers get a broader, more complex view of who he is and who he presents himself as in the public eye.

5. Special Deluxe: A Memoir of Life & Cars

Two years after the release of Waging Heavy Peace, Young provided fans with a very different kind of memoir. In the New York Times best-seller Special Deluxe, fans learn about Young’s deep passion for vintage car collecting. This nostalgic and thoughtful read also finds the seasoned environmental activist taking a hard look at his beloved hobby’s impact on the world.

