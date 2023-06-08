Neil Young to Break Touring Hiatus with West Coast Shows in July

Neil Young has expressed his trepidation about launching a full tour post-pandemic, citing both ticket broker concerns and environmental issues. Nevertheless, it seems the “Harvest Moon” singer has figured out a way to return to the stage as he prepares to embark on a tour in July.

Videos by American Songwriter

For his triumphant return, Young has decided to fill the setlist with tracks he has seldom played live. Per Rolling Stone, Young announced the tour early to his website subscribers, saying, “I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again. I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these other songs I haven’t done.”

Another pro of including songs he hasn’t previously played live will be the lack of comparing his performing ability from 1970 to now, Young said.

Before any fans get too up in arms, Young did say that he doesn’t anticipate striking any and all hits from the set list but, wants to use up the majority of his time on stage with those deeper cuts.

“They’re not new songs,” he continued. “They’re old songs. But I wake up with them in my head every morning. They are songs that apply to my life right now, and apply to everyone’s lives in this era that we’re in.”

The tour is slated for July with dates up and down the West Coast – though the folk icon didn’t specify where. Young explained that he will make a wider announcement on Friday (June 9) that will iron out all the details.

Young has been slowly but surely returning to the stage since he went on a touring hiatus in 2019. His recent appearances include a tribute performance with former bandmate Stephen Stills in honor of the late CSNY member, David Crosby, and Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday party concert at the Hollywood Bowl – again with Stills.

In a review of the Nelson show, American Songwriter wrote, “Fans were nothing short of elated by the sight of two music titans, Neil Young and Stephen Stills…The rock gods kept the high energy going with the classic Buffalo Springfield song written by Stills, “For What It’s Worth,” which had the crowd reveling in every moment.”

Young has been wary of the touring scene in 2023, mainly after Ticketmaster came under fire for their dynamic pricing model. The Cure’s Robert Smith spoke out about the rising prices of tickets, which prompted Young to do the same.

“It’s over,” he wrote on his website. “The old days are gone. I get letters blaming me for $3,000.00 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped-off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers.”

“CONCERT TOURS are no longer fun,” he continued. “CONCERT TOURS not what they were.”

Neil Young (Photo: Daryl Hannah / Warner Records)