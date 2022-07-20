Netflix Shares Trailer for New Docuseries on Infamous Woodstock ’99 Festival, ‘Clusterf**k’

Following the success of their documentary on the infamous Fyre Festival in 2019, Netflix is queuing up yet another look into a festival gone wrong – Woodstock ’99.

The three-part docuseries, Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99, will use previously unseen home footage, commercial archives, and artist videos to deliver the story of the festival that tried to live up to the legacy of its 1969 counterpart, but ultimately fell short.

“Woodstock is supposed to be synonymous with peace, love and great music. But in 1999, a much-hyped 30th-anniversary revival of the festival ended in chaos with fires, riots, and allegations of sexual assault,” executive producer Tom Pearson said in a statement.

The series, which premieres on August 3, will attempt to uncover just what caused the festival to explode into violence. “Was it a product of late ’90s societal dysfunction, fueled by entitled frat boys? Incitement by the aggressive music of headlining rap metal bands—Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine? Or the inevitable result of ruthless commercial exploitation by the festival organizers?” reads a press release.

Along with the archival footage, the docuseries will feature new interviews with many of the festival’s participants and artists, including Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Jewel, Fatboy Slim, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, and the late Woodstock organizer Michael Lang.

Though there have been a few documentaries to take a deep dive into Woodstock ’99 in the past— notably, HBO aired Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love and Rage, which revealed that the puddles of mud at the festival site were actually caused by burst pipes of human sewage—Netflix’s version promises to unveil never before heard secrets about the fest.

Watch the trailer below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty