New Live Nirvana Track Unleashed; Watch the Band Perform “Lithium” in Amsterdam

The Nirvana estate has released a new live rendition of the band’s song “Lithium.”
“Lithium,” Live at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands 1991 is part of the upcoming epic 30th-anniversary release of the band’s legendary album, Nevermind.
The band shared the new release news on Twitter, saying, “Lithium, Live at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands 1991 is out now.” They added, “Listen to the full concert as part of the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition here: https://Nirvana.lnk.to/Nevermind30th #Nevermind30“
Check out the new live track below.
In September, Nirvana released a live track of the band’s song”Breed,” also played live from Amsterdam in 1991. Check out that song here below.
In 2022 (the band’s website lists the expected shipping date as May), the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1991 album, Nevermind, with several reissues for music fans to choose from.
A total of 94 audio tracks, 70 of which have not been heard by audiences before, are set for the unveiling. Amongst them will be four complete live shows that showcase the rise of the band, from smaller venues to giant ones. Those concerts include Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991, at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991, at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992, at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).
Costs for the collection range from about $20 to about $250.
The band’s official Twitter page shared the announcement, saying, “Mark 30 years of ‘Nevermind’ with the album newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes plus four previously unreleased international live shows. Out now: https://Nirvana.lnk.to/Nevermind30th“
On September 24, the world (and Seattle) celebrated the true 30th anniversary of Nevermind, which itself is a veritable greatest hits record from the grunge icons. The band also shared that on December 12 the grunge group’s home city will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nevermind, featuring a set by THEM and The Black Tones.
“Seattle – 30th-anniversary screening of ‘Live At The Paramount’ December 12th. Visit @stgpresents for tickets & Info: https://stgpresents.org/calendar/event/4244,” the band Tweeted.
Tracklist
LP 1 – Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A2. In Bloom
A3. Come As You Are
A4. Breed
A5. Lithium
A6. Polly
B1. Territorial Pissings
B2. Drain You
B3. Lounge Act
B4. Stay Away
B5. On A Plain
B6. Something In The Way
LP 2 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
A1. Drain You*
A2. Aneurysm*
A3. School
A4. Floyd The Barber*
B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
B2. About A Girl*
B3. Polly*
B4. Lithium
LP 3 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)
A1. Sliver*
A2. Breed
A3. Come As You Are*
A4. Been A Son
A5. Negative Creep*
B1. On A Plain*
B2. Blew
B3. Love Buzz*
B4. Territorial Pissings*
LP 4 – Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
A1. Drain You
A2. Aneurysm
A3. School*
A4. Floyd The Barber*
A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A6. About A Girl*
B1. Polly
B2. Sliver
B3. Breed*
B4. Come As You Are*
B5. Lithium*
B6. Territorial Pissings*
LP 5 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*
A1. Aneurysm
A2. Drain You
A3. School
A4. Sliver
B1. About A Girl
B2. Come As You Are
B3. Lithium
B4. Breed
B5. Polly
LP 6 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)
A1. Lounge Act
A2. In Bloom
A3. Love Buzz
A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit
B1. Feedback Jam
B2. Negative Creep
B3. On A Plain
B4. Blew
LP 7 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*
A1. Negative Creep
A2. Been A Son
A3. On A Plain
A4. Blew
A5. Come As You Are
B1. Lithium
B2. Breed
B3. Sliver
B4. Drain You
LP 8 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)
A1. About A Girl
A2. School
A3. Aneurysm
A4. Love Buzz
B1. Polly
B2. Territorial Pissings
B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit
7″
A1. Endless, Nameless
B1. Even In His Youth
B2. Aneurysm