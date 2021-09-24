The World (and Seattle) Remembers Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ on its 30th Anniversary

Thirty years ago today, September 24, 1991, perhaps the greatest and most comet-like rock band of all time released perhaps the greatest and most comet-like rock album of all time, Nevermind. And fans all over the world are remembering its impact, starting with Seattle, the city in which it was born.

The record, which has some of the most notorious album art, too, was the band’s second release, after its 1989 album, Bleach. Nevermind has sold over 30 million copies, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Sadly, though, the band and its lead singer, Kurt Cobain, in many ways, burnt out under the heat the album created. Cobain died three years after its release, in 1994. Nirvana’s drummer, Dave Grohl, of course, went on to form Foo Fighters and the band’s bassist, Krist Novoselic, has since started the Washington group, Giants in the Trees.

In Seattle, longtime music writer, Charles Cross, wrote about his memories of the record in The Seattle Times. Cross, who was there in the moment, has written several books about the Seattle music scene, including Heavier Than Heaven. In the piece, Cross remembers how the album wasn’t an immediate success, but then changed the band, its lead singer Cobain and the world.

The Emerald City, thanks to Nirvana and other bands like Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains, all of which released debut records around this time, became a hotbed for music executives and A&R reps. The city still feels the effects today of the massive music to come, from bands like Nirvana.

Many others around the globe shared their feelings about the album, here are some of our favorites:

‘Nevermind,’ the second studio album from Nirvana, turns 30 today.



The band was kicked out of their own album release party. It was a beer-only event but they snuck in liquor, turned off their album to play disco, & threw tamales at each other. Happy birthday to a true classic. pic.twitter.com/viKc0BYKcM — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) September 24, 2021

When you are eating spaghetti on the #Nevermind day: pic.twitter.com/LOP8nNEvBE — NirvanaMemes and MORE👌 | #Nevermind30!! (@NirvanaMemes) September 24, 2021

Today marked 30 years of iconic album cover of Nirvana Nevermind. The baby now! pic.twitter.com/QCpBABkNi1 — Rayhan, John (@JohnRayhan) September 24, 2021

Smells Like Teen Spirit

In Bloom

Come As You Are

Breed

Lithium

Polly

Territorial Pissings

Drain You

Lounge Act

Stay Away

On A Plain

Something In The Way

Endless, Nameless

….30 years from now, we'll still be playing Nirvana's Nevermind. pic.twitter.com/B6AyAy24nS — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) September 24, 2021

This week marks 30 years since the release of Nirvana’s “Nevermind.” The album represents a moment in time when everything about Seattle culture changed. The very words “Seattle music” meant something different afterward, both in the Northwest and beyond. https://t.co/ZIIp5xuiG4 — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) September 23, 2021

After Nirvana's 1991 breakthrough, everyone from Def Leppard to Alice Cooper and Kiss embraced a darker, mopier sound. Hear the grunge ripple effect in 10 Nineties rock songs https://t.co/htnxen0uXx — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 23, 2021