Nirvana Set to Release Epic 30th Anniversary Collection Featuring 70 New Tracks

Get ready Nirvana fans, you’re going to get a lot of new material to listen to soon.

In 2022 (the band’s website lists the expected shipping date as May), the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1991 album, Nevermind, with several collections for music fans to choose from.

A staggering 94 audio tracks, 70 of which have not been heard by audiences before, are set for unveiling. Amongst them will be four complete live shows that showcase the rise of the band, from smaller venues to giant ones.

Those concerts are Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991, at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991, at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992, at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

Costs for the collection range from about $20 to about $250.

The Seattle-born grunge band, which was the biggest group in the world in the mid-‘90s before frontman and songwriter Kurt Cobain died from suicide, remains one of the most indelible rock bands to date.

The band’s official Twitter page shared the announcement, saying, “Mark 30 years of ‘Nevermind’ with the album newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes plus four previously unreleased international live shows. Out now: https://Nirvana.lnk.to/Nevermind30th“

On September 24, the world (and Seattle) celebrated the true 30th anniversary of Nevermind, which itself is a veritable greatest hits record from the grunge icons.

And in a big piece with the L.A. Times, Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, spoke in detail about the band, her relationship to Cobain, and much more.

Among the number of topics discussed with the L.A. times then, Love said she thought the Nirvana track, “In Bloom,” should have been the band’s debut single from the monstrous, 30-million-copy-selling record. Instead, of course, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was the first single, rocketing the band to fame.

“Life would have turned out simpler and better had I been heard,” Love said in the interview. “I’m not really a fan of the idea that it all ‘could have been that different, but ‘In Bloom’ might have shifted things. He might have survived had somebody else [gone first]. Like Eddie Vedder, somebody who had good infrastructure.”

The band also shared that on December 12 the grunge group’s home city will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nevermind, featuring a set by THEM and The Black Tones.

“Seattle – 30th-anniversary screening of ‘Live At The Paramount’ December 12th. Visit @stgpresents for tickets & Info: https://stgpresents.org/calendar/event/4244,” the band Tweeted.