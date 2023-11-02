New Musical Comedy Coming to Broadway Inspired By Huey Lewis and the News Hits

The Power of Love is coming to Broadway in the form of a new musical comedy inspired by the hits of Huey Lewis and the News. According to the synopsis, The Heart of Rock & Roll is a musical rom-com about a group of young adults who have their lives all figured out until they meet each other.

Huey Lewis announced the upcoming project in a video posted to the musical’s website. “I’m thrilled to announce that our musical, The Heart of Rock & Roll, which features the music of Huey Lewis and the News, will debut on Broadway next April at the James Earl Jones Theater,” he shared. “I first fell in love with all that is Broadway when I appeared as Billy Flynn in the musical Chicago in 2009,” Lewis continued. “And I continue to believe that musical theater because it’s so demanding, is also the most rewarding form of artistic expression.”

Lewis went on to share that the show has been in the works for a while, “and we’re very proud of it. It’s funny and smart, and it has a lot of heart. And although I’m not in it, and it’s not about my life, it does feature all of our biggest songs.”

The show includes all the hits, like “The Power of Love,” “Hip To Be Square,” “If This is It,” “Doing it All for My Baby,” “I Want a New Drug,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” and “Back in Time,” among others.

“So, needless to say,” Lewis concluded, “we’re beyond excited to be bringing our show to the world’s most prestigious venue, Broadway, New York.”

The musical features the story talents of Jonathan A. Abrams, who is also working on an original film with Clint Eastwood. Hollywood executive and CEO of Imagine Impact, Tyler Mitchell co-wrote the story with Abrams, while Brian Usifer was in charge of musical arrangements. Usifer has previous credits as the arranger and supervisor for The Neil Diamond Musical, The Book of Mormon, Disney’s Frozen, and Kinky Boots. Choreographer Lorin Latarro has worked on the upcoming The Who’s Tommy, and Gordon Greenberg served as director.

The Heart of Rock & Roll opens on April 22, 2024, with the first preview showings beginning on March 29.

Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage