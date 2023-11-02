The Zombies’ Rod Argent Reveals His Health Issues Led to Canceled Shows, Says Illness Wasn’t Serious

The Zombies recently canceled the last four dates of their fall North American tour because an unidentified member of the British band became ill. Now, founding keyboardist Rod Argent has posted a message online revealing that he was the one who had been experiencing health issues.

“I really want to thank everyone, family, friends, and fans for the kind words and feelings expressed since I was forced to withdraw from our recent U.S. tour due to ill health,” wrote the 78-year-old musician. “Several factors coming together combined and contributed to this and after extensive testing, the medics were able to rule out anything serious.”

Argent then discussed the possible causes of the various symptoms he’d been experiencing during the trek, which led to him being hospitalized.

“Lack of sleep, and a very heavy work schedule, jet lag [etc.],” he noted, “and I experienced symptoms of visual migraine which were seriously worrying to all who were witness to the two episodes – followed by debilitating fatigue, exhaustion really. I just have to rest for some time.”

Argent went on to apologize to his bandmates and the fans for not being able to play the final few shows of the tour, which was promoting the group’s latest album, Different Game.

“All of this is a huge disappointment to me personally and I feel terrible for letting everyone down,” he wrote. “I know this is a huge disappointment for the whole band as it’s the last thing we wanted to have happen.”

He finished his note by thanking Zombies lead singer Colin Blunstone “and all of the Zombies both past and present and our wonderful backup team for all their love and support.”

Meanwhile, some Zombies members are expected to participate in a special screening event in London this Sunday, November 4, that will mark the U.K. premiere of the band’s new documentary, Hung Up on a Dream. The event, which is part of the Doc’n Roll Festival, also will feature a Q&A with as-yet-unidentified band members.

In addition, The Zombies’ recently announced inaugural Begin Here Festival will take place November 10-12 in the group’s hometown of St Albans, U.K.

The festival will offer a variety of Zombies-related activities and events, including a museum exhibit; Q&A sessions with band members; a screening of Hung Up on a Dream; a photo op with Blunstone; a record signing; a book signing; an interview and performance with founding Zombies bassist Chris White; a drum workshop with original Zombies drummer Hugh Grundy and the group’s current drummer, Steve Rodford; and more.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame