New Song Friday! Hear New Songs From Allison Russell, Florence + the Machine, Mandy Moore, Fantastic Negrito, and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share our favorite new songs and music videos from throughout the week.

This week, we have new work from Allison Russell, Florence + the Machine, Fantastic Negrito, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kanye West, Mitski and David Byrne and so much more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the new tunes, shall we?

1. Allison Russel and Sa-Roc

Two standouts that American Songwriter has profiled previously, singer/songwriter Allison Russell and rapper Sa-Roc, have joined forces on the new remix of Russell’s song, “All Of The Women.” The new work, which stirs the soul and opens the third eye wide, can be heard below to check out and absorb. We can’t recommend this one enough.

2. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Australian rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, which is known for its surreal style and often psychedelic musicianship, released its latest single this week, “The Dripping Tap,” which you can hear below in all of its guitar-driven, mind-bending amazing fortitudes.

3. Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne

The trio released their collaborative effort, “This Is A Life,” on Tuesday and the song is as thought-provoking as it is unable to predict. The new track features rising vocals, elegant strings, giant crashes, and a vocal blend like leaves falling in autumn.

4. Fantastic Negrito

Today, one of our favorite rockers, Fantastic Negrito, dropped his latest single, “Oh Betty.” The new tune portends the Grammy Award-winning artist’s next LP, White Jesus Black Problems, which itself is set to drop on June 3. Check out the new music below, which rocks, sways and showcases Negirto’s guitar and vocal prowess.

5. Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

Two of the biggest names in pop music, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, have joined forces and voices to drop their latest single and music video for the track “Sweetest Pie.” As one might imagine there’s enough lyricism to pack a punch and enough visual prowess to keep you dazed for days. Watch out (and enjoy)!

6. Acantha Lang

One of our favorite soul singers, Acantha Lang, released her latest single this week, “River Keep Runnin’,” which you can hear below in all of its energizing, heartfelt melancholy. Lang has a knack for compelling listeners with her spirit and talent on the mic. We can’t wait for more!

7. Emily James

The talented burgeoning songwriter, who we’ve chronicled on these pages before, has released her latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Bird of Prey.” Could she be the next Taylor Swift? We wouldn’t be surprised.

8. Clinton Fearon

Legendary reggae singer Clinton Fearon has released his latest song this week, “The Human Chain,” along with an accompanying music video. The track, which features the artist Mista Savona serves as both a delightful listen and, as Fearon is known for, a blueprint for thinking and living. Check it out below.

9. Mandy Moore

Standout songwriter, performer, actor, and heartthrob Mandy Moore released her latest single this week, “In Real Life.” The new single portends a new record from Moore, which is set to drop in mid-May. Check out the new swelling track from the multi-hyphenate below.

10. Kanye West

In his seemingly never-ending quest to garner headline after headline, controversial musician and businessman Kanye West released his latest single and accompanying music video, “Hurricane.” The track features big names like the Weeknd and Lil Baby.

11. Father John Misty

The sweet-singing artist has a new single out this week, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” which he also performed this week on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (watch HERE). The new single, which itself portends a new album this year, features acoustic guitars, gentle hums, and FJM’s signature mesmerizing touch.

13. Ariana and the Rose

Viral TikTok star Ariana and the Rose released her latest single, “Setting Me Free,” this week, which you can check out here below. The song boasts enough energy to power her preferred social media platform, from its drum track and synths to Ariana’s inspired vocal performance.

14. Florence + the Machine

This week, Florence + the Machine released two new singles from the band’s forthcoming album. American Songwriter reported on the first, “Heaven is Here,” and fans can check out the second release, “My Love,” below. The band previously released the single “King” just a few weeks ago. All three demonstrate the band’s allure and undeniable power.

15. Alison Wonderland

This week, the pop star Alison Wonderland released her latest single and accompanying (haunting) music video for the compelling track, “New Day.” Blending club beats with Western motifs, Wonderland flies overtop the music and grabs your heart. We look forward to more to come, including her new album out on May 6.

16. Flogging Molly

Los Angeles-born, Irish-inspired rock band Flogging Molly has released its newest romp of a single, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs.” It’s may also become your newest favorite drinking song. Just try not to cheers your big ol’ beer mug while putting the song on volume level-10.

17. Trombone Shorty

The New Orleans standout songwriter released his latest smile-inducing single today (March 11), “Lifted.” The new song is also the title track on the artist’s forthcoming LP, which itself is set to drop on April 29. Check out the romp of a song from the skilled, enlivening Crescent City performer and multi-instrumentalist.

18. Hanson

The brother trio released their latest single, “Write You a Song,” today as a precursor to the band’s forthcoming new LP, Red Green Blue, which is out May 20. Check out the Americana track below that harkens to Bruce Springsteen and more from the classic rock era.

19. Phoebe Bridgers

The songwriter and performer released the live performance of her single, “Chinese Satellite,” today in honor of the 25th anniversary of Secretly Canadian, an indie record label in Bloomington, Indiana. Check out the acoustic-laden, heartfelt track below.

20. The Rockfords

The Mike McCready (Pearl Jam)-led project released its debut LP today and to celebrate the achievement, we wanted to share one of the songs from the new album. Check out that track, “Coat of Arms,” featuring the vocals of Seattle’s Carrie Akre below.

21. Grynch and Dyme Def

Speaking of the Pacific Northwest, two of the regions most beloved emcees joined up on a new track, which dropped today. That song, “Q&A,” simply bumps. It’s energetic like a shot of espresso. So check out the new song here below and try not to move around your living room with your dancing shoes!

Photo: Francesca Cepero