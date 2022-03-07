Florence + the Machine Debut New Song “Heaven is Here”

Rock band Florence + the Machine have released their new song “Heaven is Here,” alongside a video by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde. The song follows their recent February single release, “King,” the first new music from the band since the ‘Call Me Cruella’ on the Cruella soundtrack in 2021.

Oh! Bring Your Salt / Bring Your Cigarette / Draw Me A Circle / And I’ll Protect / Heaven Is Here / If You Want It, Florence sings to open the thumping new tune.

Photo by Autumn de Wilde

“‘Heaven is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio,” says Florence Welch. “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury, and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

The video, choreographed by Ryan Heffington, was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2021 and shows Florence leading a group of dancers (all dressed alike in gray dresses) through pulse-pounding moves.

Florence took to Instagram to share the video and her support for her Ukrainian friends. “Two of the dancers in this video are currently sheltering. To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia I love you. I wish I could put my arms around you. Strength. Find ways to support in stories.

@rescueorg,” she wrote.

And еvery Song I Wrote / Became An Escape Rope / Tied Around My Neck / To Pull Me Up To Heaven, Florence speaks to conclude the song.

Check out the new video below: