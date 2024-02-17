New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From IDLES, Rod Stewart, Kim Gordon and More!

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like IDLES, Rod Stewart, Kim Gordon, Father John Misty and more!

“Training Season,” Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa released her latest single this week. The new song, “Training Season,” comes ahead of her forthcoming new LP, which is set to drop later this year. Check out the rhythmic, head-bobbing offering from one of the biggest names in music here below.

“Bored,” Waxahatchee

This week, indie rocker Waxahatchee released her latest single, the acoustic-driven track, “Bored.” The new song comes ahead of the standout artist’s forthcoming new album, Tigers Blood, which is slated to release later this year on March 22. Check out the new song here below.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Andra Day

Many football fans caught a glimpse of the great Andra Day ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl when the musician and actor performed the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” prior to the sporting event. Check out her performance from Sunday here below. Day also has a new album, Cassandra, slated to release later this year.

“Rim Job,” Kim Petras

Headline-grabbing songwriter and performer Kim Petras released her latest record this week, the Slut Pop Miami EP, and with it came the new song and accompanying lyric video for the track, “Rim Job.” Check out the dance-inspired sex-positive song here below.

“Cross Your Fingers,” The Black Crowes

Classic rockers The Black Crowes released their second new single ahead of their forthcoming new album. The new track, “Cross Your Fingers,” is from the new LP, Happiness Bastards, which itself is set to drop on March 15. Check out the new rocker here below.

“Ottomans,” Brother Ali

Beloved Madison, Wisconsin-born rapper Brother Ali shared his latest single this week along with an animated music video. Fans can check out the new track, “Ottomans,” from the thoughtful, cerebral lyricist here below.

“Real Love Baby,” Father John Misty

The psychedelic love song performer Father John Misty released his latest music video earlier this week for the single, “Real Love Baby.” Check out the dreamy, thoughtful ode to love from the former Fleet Foxes member and current solo performer here below.

“Pennies from Heaven,” Rod Stewart and Jools Holland

In honor of the recent Valentine’s Day holiday, Rod Stewart and Jools Holland shared their rendition of the classic love song, “Pennies from Heaven.” Check out the lively, bombastic, horn-driven version of the all-time song here below.

“Grace,” IDLES

The rollicking British-born rock band IDLES shared the new music video for their new single, “Grace,” this week. The work, which comes from the band’s new album, TANGK, which is also out this week, was inspired by a dream lead singer Joe Talbot had. The result is a recreation of Coldplay’s video, “Yellow.” Check it out here below.

“I Could Drive You Crazy,” Sierra Ferrell

Country star Sierra Ferrell shared her latest single this week. That song, “I Could Drive You Crazy,” includes inspired violins and Ferrell’s bright, sweet voice. Check out the new work, which comes ahead of her new album, Trail of Flowers, out March 22, here below.

“I’m a Man,” Kim Gordon

Former Sonic Youth band member Kim Gordon released her latest single this week. That song, “I’m a Man,” comes ahead of Gordon’s forthcoming new album, The Collective, which is set to drop on March 8. Check out the latest excellent single and music video for the track here below.

“Dancing With Myself,” Maren Morris

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris shared her latest release this week, a cover of Billy Idol’s famous song, “Dancing With Myself.” Check out the new offering and the accompanying music video, which was shot at Grimey’s record store in Nashville, here below.

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns