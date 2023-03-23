Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Single, Talks Father’s Influence

Skillful guitarist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, released his new single, “Another Celebration at the End of the World,” earlier this week.

The new song will be part of his second solo album, Mammoth, out later this year. It comes after a bit of an online kerfuffle in which a Twitter user complained about Wolfgang using his father’s last name to sell his work. “Van Halen is literally my fucking name you grape,” Wolfgang replied.

To highlight the track, Wolfgang went on the show, Audacy Check In. He discussed his career and the symbolism in his artistry to honor his father.

“It’s very important. He’s the reason why I do what I do,” he said of his father’s influence. “I wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for him. So, that’s certainly very important. I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute – just me existing and continuing to be my own person and my own musical space. I don’t think people realize that me just doing that is enough of a tribute and respect towards the life that he gave me, and the interests he instilled in me. I don’t have to play, ‘Panama,’ in order to respect him, you know what I mean.”

He also revealed whether he’d ever cover a Van Halen song for an album. “Nah…If I ever were to cover a thing, it maybe would be like a YouTube video thing,” he said. “I’ve got a YouTube channel, maybe it would be fun at some point, when I have more free time, to cover songs for fun and put them up there. On an official album, probably not. I think I have too much of a desire to prove myself and just figure out my own creative process without trying to take from somebody else.”

Wolfgang also said recording the new record took about two months and he played all the instruments. “Mammoth is my artistic outlet and it’s a fun challenge I really enjoy,” he said. “Plus it’s the only opportunity I really have to play everything anymore. I don’t get to play drums anymore; I love playing drums. So, it’s a really fun process.”

Check out the full interview HERE and the new song from Wolfgang below.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images