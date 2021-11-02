Pink Floyd Releases Redone ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’

On Friday (October 29), famed rock and roll band Pink Floyd released a revamped version of its popular 1987 album, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, as a standalone offering.

The band tweeted about the release, just offering a link and a GIF, “PinkFloyd.lnk.to/AMomentaryLapse“

Previously, the band’s guitarist, David Gilmour, said in a statement: “Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing. This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

The revamped record had been released as part of the band’s 2019 box set release, Later Years. But now it’s available all on its own on double vinyl.

Watch out for a newly released video for the band’s song “Learning to Fly,” with the redone mix below.